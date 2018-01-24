Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, Jan. 15- 24

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Kate Herman

Jan. 15INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 3417 Old US HWY 421, Vilas.Jan. 16INCIDENT: Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported at 618 Greer Lane, Apt. 5, Vilas.ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 1767 Burkett Road, Boone, was charged with being a fugitive. Secured bond: $50,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 104 Woodridge Rd, Banner Elk, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury and injury to real property. No bond. Trial date Feb. 26.ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 338 Brookhollow Road, Boone, was charged with probation violations. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: Feb. 2.ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 131 Sunalei View, Zionville, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Feb. 26.ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 7524 Red Oak Lane, Charlotte, was charged with larceny. Written promise. Trial date: Feb. 26.ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 2048 Junaluska Road, Boone, was charged with breaking and or entering and larceny after breaking or entering. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 114 Anderson Drive, Mountain City, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. No bond. Trial date: Feb. 27.Jan. 17ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of2006 US HWY 421 N. Apt. 6, Boone, was charged with probation violations.Jan. 19INCIDENT: Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported at 206 H O Aldridge Road, Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings was reported at 130 H Stanley MillerRoad, Deep Gap.INCIDENT: Drug violations and or equipment were reported at Wilson Ridge Road/ Bamboo Road, Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 25 Harmony Lane, Asheville, was charged with fraud of worthless checks. Unsecured bond: $5,000. Trial date: Feb. 27.Jan. 20INCIDENT: All other simple assault was reported at 1266 Proffit Road, Boone.INCIDENT: The use of counterfeiting was reported at The Mast General Store Annex, 2918 Broadstone Rd, in Banner Elk.Jan. 22INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 197 Byrd St., Boone.INCIDENT: Possessing counterfeit currency was reported at 154 Monteagle Drive, Boone.

Jan. 15INCIDENT: Maintaining a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and PWIMSD of schedule II CS were reported at Sunshine Coin Laundry, 1320 W. King St., Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 115 Rogers Drive, Apt. 10, Boone, was charged with the possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle and PWIMSD of schedule II CS. Secured bond: $20,000. Trial date: Jan. 15.ARREST: A female suspect, 30, of 115 Rogers Drive, in Boone, was charged with the possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle and PWIMSD of schedule II CS. Secured bond: $20,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.Jan. 16INCIDENT: Misdemeanor larceny was reported at Verizon Wireless, 1822 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.INCIDENT: Calls for service were reported at 124 Realty Row, Boone.INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.INCIDENT: Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny were reported at 318 Hill St., Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with shoplifting (concealment of goods) and inhaling toxic vapors. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Feb. 26.ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 104 Carlin Circuit, Boone, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Jan. 30.ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 325 Old E. King St., Apt. 3, Boone, was charged with maintaining a vehicle or dwelling or place, selling or delivering marijuana and PWISD. Secured bond: $25,000. Trial date: Jan. 16.Jan. 17INCIDENT: The use of counterfeiting was reported at 771 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.INCIDENT: The larceny of shoplifting was reported at 617 W King St., Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 2655 Roby Green Road, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: Feb. 19.ARREST: A female suspect, 73, of 322 Clawson St., Apt. 205, Boone, was charged with larceny of shoplifting. Secured bond: $750. Trial date: Feb. 27.ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 140 William Hunt Road, Boone, was charged with breaking and or entering, larceny after breaking and or entering and FTA. Secured bond: $16,000. Trial date: Feb. 1.Jan. 18INCIDENT: Fraud of obtaining money or property by false pretenses was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 179 J Hodge Road, Mountain City, was charged with communicating threats. Written promise. Trial date: Feb. 1.Jan. 19INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 222 Robin Lane, Boone.INCIDENT: A welfare check and death investigation was reported at 221 Jefferson Road, in Boone.ARREST: A female suspect, 17, of 4051 N. NC HWY 194, Boone, was charged with DWI provisional and DWI of alcohol and or drugs. Written promise. Trial date: Feb. 26.Jan. 20INCIDENT: Simple physical assault was reported at 828 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 306 Roe Miller Lane, Vilas, was charged for being intoxicated and disruptive. Secured bond: $750. Trial date: Feb. 26.ARREST: A female suspect, 21, of 6300 Wheeler Dr, Charlotte, was charged with criminal damage to property (vandalism), resisting public officer and for being drunk and disruptive. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: Feb. 26.ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 221 Long St., Boone, was charged with resist obstruct delay and simple physical assault upon an officer. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 240 Snowy Oak Road, Boone, was charged with the failure to appear. Other bond: $1,000. Trial date: March 8.ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 507 Linville St., Apt. 211, Newland, was charged with the failure to appear. Written bond: $0. Trial date: Feb. 26.ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 146 Valley View Trail, Fleetwood, was charged with indecent exposure, burning personal property and burglary of non-forced entry. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: Feb. 26.Jan. 21INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at The Standard of Boone, 435 Faculty St., Apt. 2306, Boone.INCIDENT: All other larceny and larceny after breaking and entering were reported at Boone Trail Motel, 275 E King St., Room 4, Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 436 Jones Drive, Boone, was charged with a DWI of alcohol. Written bond. Trial date: Feb. 26.ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 828 Blowing Rock Road, Apt. 1103, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. Written bond. Trial date: Feb. 27.ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of Boone, was charged with breaking and entering. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Feb. 27.ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 828 Blowing Rock Road, Apt. 1535, Boone, was charged with a warrant of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, a warrant for the possession of schedule VI and a warrant for the possession of schedule IV. Written promise. Trial date: Feb. 27.