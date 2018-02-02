Tweetsie Railroad Hosts Annual Job Fair on Feb. 24 for 2018 Season

Published Friday, February 2, 2018 at 12:22 pm

If you’re looking for employment that provides a fun and rewarding work experience, Tweetsie Railroad may be the perfect fit. Plan to attend the park’s annual Job Fair on Saturday, February 24, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Tweetsie Palace (300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock) to learn more about seasonal employment for 2018, including special events positions.

The 2018 season begins April 6 and runs through December 29 and will mark Tweetsie Railroad’s 62nd Season of welcoming guests to North Carolina’s first theme park. Tweetsie Railroad traditionally hires approximately 250 employees to operate the park and entertain guests.

A diverse range of opportunities are available in ticket sales, accounting, entertainment, ride operations, food service, retail sales, security, ground maintenance, first aid, the Deer Park Zoo and more. The Job Fair will give candidates the opportunity to meet with Tweetsie Railroad’s management team, and other staff members, and learn more about the Tweetsie Railroad experience. Benefits of employment at the park include competitive wages, an enjoyable work

environment, complimentary tickets to Tweetsie Railroad, passes to other area attractions, and the opportunity to learn valuable job skills for any career you may choose.

Anyone 16 years of age or older who would like to attend the Job Fair should bring a completed application and a positive attitude. To learn more about available opportunities or to download an application, visit tweetsie.com/employment/job-opportunities. Tweetsie Railroad is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Offers of employment are contingent on the result of a background check and drug screen.

For more information or questions regarding employment at Tweetsie Railroad, please call (828) 264-9061, ext. 200.

About Tweetsie Railroad

Tweetsie Railroad opens for the 2018 season on April 6th. Hours and dates vary; check Tweetsie.com before planning your visit.

Daytime admission is $45 for adults, $30 for children (ages 3 to 12) and free for children 2 and under. Admission prices for Ghost Train and Tweetsie Christmas are $38 for adults andchildren.

Tweetsie Railroad is located on U.S. Highway 321 between Boone and Blowing Rock, North Carolina. For more information about the 2018 season at Tweetsie Railroad, visit Tweetsie.com or call 877.TWEETSIE (877.898.3874).

Comments

comments