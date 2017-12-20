Today’s Email Announcements

Published Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at 9:46 am

Town of Boone Town Council Meeting, 12/21

Amended Notice of Special Meeting

Persuant to authority granted under North Carolina General Statue 160 A-71 (b)(1), the Boone Town Council hereby gives notice to those concerned that a Special Meeting will be held Thursday, December 21, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. at the Town Council Chamber. The Chamber is located at 1500 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, NC 28607. 

The purpose of the meeting will be to allow the current Town Council  members to vote on items heard at the November 2017 Public Hearing. 

BY ORDER OF THE MAYOR

Rennie Brantz, Mayor. 

 

State Parks Offer First Day Hikes on New Years Day, 1/1 

Raleigh, N.C. – A North Carolina New Year’s tradition of family adventure, exercise and reconnection with nature continues in 2018 with First Day Hikes in North Carolina State Parks on Jan. 1.

More than 40 guided hikes are scheduled in the state parks system on New Year’s Day, ranging from short “leg-stretchers” to several-mile rambles, most of them featuring educational programs led by rangers along the way. All state parks will be open on the holiday.

On Jan. 1 this year, thousands of hikers walked several thousand miles on state park trails, exploring state parks and state recreation areas in brisk winter weather. In North Carolina, this popular tradition began at Eno River State Park more than 40 years ago, an annual event that now draws more than 800 visitors.

“First Day Hikes offer an opportunity to connect fitness and the outdoors as the holiday season draws to a close. Family time surrounded by our state’s rich natural resources is a great way to spend the day,” said Mike Murphy, state parks director. “It’s also a reminder that your state parks are a year-round resource for recreation, wellness and learning.”

Each state park and state recreation area puts its own stamp on First Day Hikes. Follow up a hike at the Dismal Swamp with hot chocolate and cookies, or brave the ice and snow for a hike at Mount Mitchell, our state’s first state park. Learn about some of our Piedmont’s flora and fauna at Mayo River, or discover the fire-dependent ecology of longleaf pine forests at Weymouth Woods. Cruise on a ferry to start a hike at Hammock’s Beach, or explore the new section of Profile Trail at Grandfather Mountain.

As an added bonus, visitors involved with the North Carolina State Parks 100-Mile Challenge – to walk, hike, paddle, cycle or otherwise explore 100 miles in the state parks – can add First Day Hikes mileage to their totals. Details about the 100-Mile Challenge can be found at www.nc100miles.org

Nationally, First Day Hikes is promoted by America’s State Parks and the National Association of State Park Directors, with more than 400 hikes scheduled in state parks across the country.

A complete list of First Day Hikes in North Carolina can be found at https://www.ncparks.gov/first-day-hikes.

About North Carolina State Parks
North Carolina State Parks manages more than 232,000 acres of iconic landscape within North Carolina’s state parks, state recreation areas and state natural areas. It administers the N.C Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, including its local grants program, as well as a state trails program, North Carolina Natural and Scenic Rivers and more, all with a mission dedicated to conservation, recreation and education. The state parks system welcomes more than 18 million visitors annually.

About the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR) is the state agency with a vision to be the leader in using the state’s natural and cultural resources to build the social, cultural, educational and economic future of North Carolina. NCDNCR’s mission is to improve the quality of life in our state by creating opportunities to experience excellence in the arts, history, libraries and nature in North Carolina by stimulating learning, inspiring creativity, preserving the state’s history, conserving the state’s natural heritage, encouraging recreation and cultural tourism, and promoting economic development.
 
NCDNCR includes 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, two science museums, three aquariums and Jennette’s Pier, 39 state parks and recreation areas, the N.C. Zoo, the nation’s first state-supported Symphony Orchestra, the State Library, the State Archives, the N.C. Arts Council, State Preservation Office and the Office of State Archaeology, along with the Division of Land and Water Stewardship. For more information, please call (919) 807-7300 or visit www.ncdcr.gov.
 
Beech Mountain Resort Holiday Events, 12/16-12/31
 
Beech Mountain Resort Holiday Events
Join us for a full calendar of events December 16, 2017 – December 31, 2017

Click the event for more information!
S
aturday, December 16th
 
 
Sunday, December 17th 
 
 
Wednesday, December 20th
 
 
Thursday, December 21st 
 
 
Friday, December 22nd 
 
 
Saturday, December 23rd 
 
 
Tuesday, December 26th
 
 
Wednesday, December 27th
 
 
Thursday, December 28th 
 
 
Friday, December 29th 
 
 
Saturday, December 30th
 
 
Sunday, December 31st
Fireworks at Midnight

Comments

comments

«
»
280 x 540
280 x 540

Privacy Policy | Rights & Permissions | Discussion Guidelines

Website Management by Outer Banks Media