September 30th Boone Shag Club 2nd Annual Community-Wide Fall Shag Dance

Published Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 12:17 pm

Social dancing is an ageless art where dancers of all ages can experience the joy of rhythm and beat together. On Saturday, September 30th, the Boone Shag Club and Appalachian State University Department of Theater and Dance will host the 2nd Annual Community-Wide Fall Shag Dance. The event will take place on Appalachian State University’s campus at the Reich College of Education Building.Tickets are available for $25, which includes dinner, the live band, and dance. Beer and wine can be purchased separately. Tickets can be purchased through a check issued and mailed to the Boone Shag Club, PO Box 3734, Boone NC, 28607. The Boone Shag Club asks that you include your email address and cell phone number. Dancers of all age and skill level are invited to participate in this social dance.

This year’s dinner will be provided by the Dan’l Boone Inn and will be served at 6 p.m. The dancing portion of the evening will follow dinner, and will take place from 7 p.m.- 11 p.m. The Lucky Strikes band will play live music at the event. The band is known for being a great band to dance to. All dance styles and skill levels are welcome.

Event spokeswoman and dancing enthusiast Sandi Solomon states that she dreams of social dance bringing the community together in union through dance. Dance breaks down walls, and removes social barriers. Dance teaches confidence, expression, and courage. The idea of ageless dance teaches dance styles and tradition, while adding a new flare of style. This up-and-coming event is something that is fun, friendly, and wholesome for the whole family. Children can learn a lot about dance by seeing, watching and dancing.

Last year’s event was a big success. Students from Appalachian, and Lees-McRae joined locals from the area in efforts of creating an annual social dance for the High Country. Solomon played a large role in making this possible. From performing for students, and lecturing on the wonderful benefits of dance and the joy of partner dancing, she has helped raise awareness of social dancing in the High Country. She is quite reputable in the dance world. Solomon formerly recruited dance hosts and dance instructors for cruise ships, and has taught her fair share of dance classes. Solomon encourages all to explore dance because of the positive impact that dance has had on her life.

Dancing in the High Country is more than clogging. There are opportunities to dance a wide variety of styles that range from ballet to salsa to shag. Locally there are three dance studios: Studio-K Dance Workshop, Northwestern Studios, and High Country Dance Studios & Boone Docks MMA. Studio-K Dance Workshop and High Country Dance Studios & Boone Docks MMA offer adult dance classes. Northwestern Studios allows adults to participate in dance classes, which are offered to all ages. Classes range in teaching the basic styles. Depending on the time of year, and class availability the styles of dance classes will vary. If you would like to learn how to shag dance, The Boone Shag Club is open to the public and is an excellent place to shag.

Classes are available to all, and so are the dance event opportunities. Above all, dancers of all ages are invited to explore the wonder and empowering world of dance that is here, in the High Country.

For more information about the 2nd Annual Community-Wide Fall Shag Dance , Call Susie Miller of the Boone Shag Club at 828-612-4327.

