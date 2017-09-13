Sept 16 Boone Clean-Up Day will Kickoff the Statewide Litter Sweep

Published Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 12:02 pm

The High Country is known for caring about the environment through sustainability, recycling, and removing waste. As a community, the Town of Boone Public Works Center invites all to participate in the Boone Clean-Up Day, which will be held on September 16. Volunteers may come by the Town of Boone Public Works Center from 8:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m., if they would like an assigned location to clean. The assigned locations will be inside the town city limits. Gloves and bags will be provided, along with a free curbside trash pickup.

The Boone Clean-Up Day is an excellent opportunity to give back to the town, and the environment, through cleaning up litter and debris. Participants may clean on their personal property, on campus or at an assigned location. For a location assignment, call the Town of Boone Public Works Center or stop by from 8:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m.

Shannon Isaacs, the Community Improvement Officer of the Town of Boone Public Works Center encourages all to participate in this event. She says, “A clean environment for our town, visitors, and tourism industry is crucial. The Clean-Up Day is a time for us to come together and clean up our community. We have always been a green community, and this is a great way to give back to the town that we love.” Isaacs says that Boone has participated in the Clean-Up Day for at least twelve years.

From 12 p.m.- 1 p.m., participants are invited to join in union at the Town of Boone Public Works building for refreshments and fellowship.

For those who cannot participate in the Boone Clean-Up Day, the town will host Litter Sweep from September 16- September 30. The Litter Sweep is a statewide event that the High Country participates in. The state has two clean-up events per year. The town of Boone has two clean-up days per year, usually kicking off the Litter Sweep.

Citizens of the High Country are encouraged to clear their property of trash, litter, and debris. Citizens who live within the town limits are eligible for a free curb-side pick up. To receive the curb-side pickup call the Public Works Department to schedule the pickup.

“The choice to litter is in our hands. Let’s choose to keep Boone clean and beautiful,” says Isaacs.

The Town of Boone Public Works Center is located on 321 East King Street. To learn more about Boone Clean-Up Day or the Litter Sweep, please call the Town of Boone Public Works Center at 828.268.6



