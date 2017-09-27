October 28 High Country Walk/Run for Breast Cancer

Published Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 10:11 am

October is known for being Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On October 28, at 9:00 a.m., the High Country Breast Cancer Foundation will host its first inaugural High Country Run/Walk for Breast Cancer. The event is in coordination with the Blowing Rock Fall Festival. The money raised will go towards scholarships for men and women in the community who are fighting breast cancer.

The run/walk will take place in downtown Blowing Rock, starting at the American Legion building. The run is a 5k, with turnouts at 1,2, and 3K.

The High Country Breast Cancer Foundation is a local organization that was started by Irene Sawyer. It is a nonprofit, and is entirely volunteer-based. Sawyer, a breast cancer survivor, dreamed of the High Country coming together to bring aid to those fighting breast cancer. Sawyer stated, “When I moved to the High Country two years ago, I witnessed so many businesses and members of the public who supported breast cancer research during October—Breast Cancer Awareness month. My dream is to bring all of the businesses involved in supporting breast cancer awareness together, under one umbrella.” Two years later, the first inaugural run/walk is taking place.

“The mission of the High Country Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., is to support breast cancer patients, survivors, and their families in the High Country of North Carolina. Through events such as the High Country Walk/Run for Breast Cancer, we raise funds that are awarded as scholarships to local women and men fighting breast cancer. We are an all-volunteer foundation whose funds remain in the community,” says Irene Sawyer, President of the High Country Breast Cancer Foundation.

The High Country Breast Cancer Foundation serves as a light for the High Country. It is hopeful, encouraging and is attempting to offer aid to the members of the High Country who are battling breast cancer. Sawyer listed intended purposes for the scholarships as, “Child care expenses so that a survivor can go to his/her chemotherapy session without worrying about the care and safety of his/her children; wigs, hats, and other head gear so that a newly-bald survivor will feel comfortable going out into the community without embarrassment. Additional scholarships will provide support classes for caregivers, nutritional education, therapeutic classes such as yoga/music/exercise/ classes; pet therapy, family counseling, equine therapy, career counseling, career workshops, aquatic exercise, personal counseling, transportation, and support groups for survivors.”

The Run Walk is an opportunity for the community to unite in efforts to fight breast cancer. The High Country Breast Cancer Foundation encourages everyone to attend the event, no matter the participant’s activity level.

