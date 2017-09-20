NC Democrats Party Chair Wayne Goodwin Will Keynote Watauga Democrats Fall Rally

Published Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 11:52 am

NC Dems Party Chair Wayne Goodwin Will Keynote WataugaDems Fall Rally

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Wayne Goodwin will be the featured speaker at the Watauga County Democratic Party’s Fall Rally on Saturday, September 30. The rally is hosted by the ASU chapter of the College Democrats.

Wayne Goodwin served four terms in the North Carolina House before being elected the Commissioner of Insurance in 2008. He was reelected in 2012. After being defeated for reelection in 2016, Goodwin ran for the chairmanship of the North Carolina Democratic Party and won on the first ballot with 92% of the vote.

Goodwin has been recognized for his populist, consumer protection-oriented stances and an approachable leadership style that has brought bipartisan support during his years of public service, especially as the state’s 10th Insurance Commissioner. Between January 2009 and January 2016 Commissioner Goodwin saved North Carolina consumers — individuals, families and businesses — more than $2.4 billion resulting from his decisions on rate cuts, refunds, rebates, and restitution.

As Insurance Commissioner Goodwin made national and statewide news when North Carolina, regularly in the top six or seven states before and during his administration, had improved even more to become the one state in all the United States with the lowest automobile insurance premiums.

The WataugaDems Fall Rally will kick off with a barbecue dinner (with vegetarian option) at 5:30 p.m. in the Main Dining Hall at Appalachian State University. Free parking in the Rivers Street parking deck will be available, with easy and direct access to the rally site via the skyway over Rivers Street.

The Fall Rally will also feature musical entertainment by the Sisters of Perpetual Sarcasm and new inductees into the WataugaDems “Hall of Fame.” The party will also be auctioning off “Precinct Gift Baskets” and other goods and services offered by Democratic office-holders.

Tickets to the Fall Rally are $10 each and are available from any party officer or at the door. Or call 828-719-9930.

