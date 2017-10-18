Mysterium Escape Adventure Presents Mountaineer Mystery Tour (October Only)

Published Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 10:17 am

The Mysterium Escape Adventure presents the Mountaineer Mystery Tour. During the tour participants are invited to, “explore the paranormal, ghostly spirits, and strange happenings of downtown Boone.” Each tour is led by a storyteller who will lead participants on a one-hour jaunt through the dark and eerie alleys, dimly lit downtown streets, and the tormented graveyards that compose Boone’s ghoulish past. The tours will be held on October 20- October 21, and October 27- October 28. There will be two different tour times per night. The first tour begins at 7:00 p.m., and the second tour begins at 8:30 p.m.

Mysterium Escape Adventure stated, “During tours, participants will hear strange tales of ghostly encounters and if participants are lucky, they’ll experience a ghostly encounter of their own!”

Admission prices for students and children (twelve years of age and under) cost $10 per ticket. Admission prices for adults cost $15 per ticket.

To book your tour, you may purchase tickets online at www.BooneGhostTour.com, at Mysterium Escape Adventure, or you may call Mysterium Escape Adventure at 828) 865-0009 for more information.

Mysterium Escape Adventure is located at 743 West King Street in Boone, North Carolina.

