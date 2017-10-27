Halloween on Tuesday: Events in Boone, Blowing Rock, Banner Elk, Bethel, Linville, Ashe County and More!

Published Friday, October 27, 2017 at 1:31 pm

The High Country is full of trick-or-treating opportunities for Halloween! Since Halloween is on a Tuesday this year, the Halloween events are dispersed throughout the weekend through Halloween. That may seem like a lot to navigate, so we are here to help!

Halloween Party at Buckeye, Beach Mountain, 10/27



Friday, October 27. Trail-or-Treat starts at 5:00 p.m., followed by the annual Halloween event for kids 12 and under at the Buckeye Recreation Center. Go inside the Center if you dare for the Haunted Halloween Party! They’ll have food, games, and a haunted house (kid-friendly!) from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. pm. Don’t forget to wear your costume and bring a bucket or bag for treats! This event is free.

Contact 828-387-3003 for more information.

Fall Family Festival at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 10/27

Friday, Oct. 27 from 6-8:30 p.m.

Join Mt. Vernon Baptist Church for an evening of food, fun, inflatables, games for all ages and so much more. No scary costumes, please. This free community-wide event saw more than 800 folks last year. It’s a safe, family friendly alternative to Halloween, so feel free to invite your friends!

Volunteers and donations of soda and soft candies are needed to help offset the cost of the festival. If you have donations, leave them in the lobby at the festival display.

Mt. Vernon is located at 3505 Bamboo Road in Boone.

More information: Call 828-266-9700 or visit mvbcb.org.

The Curse of Wendigo, 10/27- 10/28

Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 at 6:00 p.m.- 7:30 p.m., for the Kid Friendly Trail/Daniel Boo. The Haunted Trail is from 8:00 p.m.- 11:00 p.m.

There will be beer and food onsite, live band performances, as well as games and activities for all ages.

Tickets are available online or at the event.

The Curse of the Wendigo costs $13.00 online and $18.00 at the door.

Daniel Boo costs $10.00 for ages 3-17. Parents are free with purchase of child’s ticket. Those who are 2 years old and under receive free admission. Parents may upgrade to the Curse of Wendigo for $10.00. Spectator tickets are available for $10.00. This includes refreshments, and listening to the band. There is no trail access for spectators.

Ghost Train Halloween Festival, 10/27- 10/28

Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27-28 at 7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss your last chance to visit this year’s Ghost Train Halloween Festival at Tweetsie Railroad! The annual series draws to a close on Halloween weekend.

Tickets must be purchased in advance for a specific night and train ride times are assigned in the process. A limited number of guests are admitted nightly, so get your tickets as soon as possible and get there early!

Admission is $38 per person for adults and children, and children 2 and under enter free.

Once you’re behind the gates, check out the haunted house, the Halloween shows on Main Streed, the 3-D Maze, the Black Hole, trick-or-treating, the freaky forest, the warp tunnel, the Tweetsie Palace Spooktacular Black Light Show and the main event — the ghost train ride!

For tickets and more information: Call 800-526-5740 or visit Tweetsie.com.

Haunted Trail of Ashe County, 10/28

Saturday, Oct. 28 at 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.

On October 28th, the Haunted Trail of Ashe County, NC will be open for their fifth year!

Thrill seekers of all ages are invited to brave the terror that awaits them around every corner!

A guide will accompany patrons through a trail of scenes including a torture chamber, butcher shop, swamp, and who knows what other scares await you!

All your nightmares will come to life Saturday, October 28th starting at 6PM.

The Haunted Trail is located at 175 Maple Avenue in West Jefferson, NC.

Admission is FREE!

The Haunted Trail includes live actors, special effects, music, and scary scenes that may not be suitable for young children. The Haunted Trail is recommended for ages 6+ however, parents should decide if this event is suitable for their child. Unfortunately, the Haunted Trail is not handicap accessible. Please be aware you will encounter fog, strobe lights, and loud noises. We are not responsible for scarred lives or wet pants.

So come on out to the Haunted Trail! We’re DYING to see you!

Beary Scary Halloween at Grandfather Mountain, 10/28

DATE: Saturday October 28 , 2017

TIME: 10:30 am – 3:30 pm

Join us for a full day of nature programs about animals considered creepy and crawly!

Halloween on the mountain means an entire day of fun for all and an added chance to enjoy fall at Grandfather. Cost to participate is included in your admission to the park for the day, and kiddos in costume get in for half price! Grandfather Mountain attraction is located at 2050 Blowing Rock Highway in Linville.

More information: Call 828-733-4326, contact mickey@grandfather.com or visit grandfather.com. Blowing Rock First Baptist Church Trunk or Treat, 10/28 Join us on Saturday October 28th following the Blowing Rock “Monster March” for a great time of “Trunk of Treating!”. There will be lots of themed decorated cars and tons of candy along with free pizza, drinks and snacks. It will be a fun event for the whole family that you won’t want to miss! For more information check out the Blowing Rock First Baptist Church website http://www.firstbaptistblowingrock.com/

Blowing Rock Halloween Festival, 10/28

All events are free! Join us in Blowing Rock for some family-friendly fun all afternoon! Prizes Awarded for the Costume Contest & Scavenger Hunt Prizes Awarded for the Costume Contest & Scavenger Hunt Spooky Stories and Creepy Crafts at Blowing Rock Art & History Museum 3:30-4:30pm. For k ids of all ages. Drop in anytime during the day to tour the Fall Exhibits with free admission to the Museum from 10am-5pm. Air walks in Memorial Park

3:00pm-8:00pm Games & a Fun House in the Recreation Center for the Kids

3:00pm-5:30pm Hay Rides through Blowing Rock

4:00pm-8:00pm (Meet in Memorial Park) The Monster March Line up at the American Legion at 5:30p.m. Parade at 5:45p.m. Trick or Treat Downtown Blowing Rock

6:00pm-until (Look for the black and orange balloons) Costume Contest 7:00pm (Sign up at the Recreation Center by 6:45p.m.) Location: Recreation Center (White Building by the Tennis Courts) Moonlight Scavenger Hunt at Broyhill Lake BEGINS After Costume Contest Bring your flashlight!!! (ages 6-13) participate in teams (max: 3 per group) For More Information Call 828-295-5222 Or Visit www.townofblowingrocknc.gov

Trick-Or-Treat at the Lanes, 10/31

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 3:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.

10 High Country Lanes will host trick-or-treating from 3:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m., on October 31st! There will be free face painting, a cake walk, and treats! Costume contest & prizes.

*Families can bowl from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., 2 hours, for $25!

For more information call 10 High Country Lanes at 828) 264-3166.

Boone BOO!, 10/31

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.

Hit the streets of downtown Boone this Halloween for an afternoon of fun brought to you by the Watauga County Public Library and the Downtown Boone Development Association.

The spooky event will begin at the public library, 140 Queen St., at 4 p.m. for arts and crafts, then check out the haunted house at the Jones House Cultural and Community Center, 604 West King St.

Take a spooky, silly tour of the Jones House before you head out for trick-or-treating from 5-6 p.m. with downtown Boone merchants. Appalachian Street through Depot Street will be closed during the time, so plan accordingly.

You don’t want to miss Boone BOO!

More information: Call 828-268-6280 or visit downtownboonenc.com.

Trick-or-Treating at the Tanger Outlets, 10/31

Come Trick or Treat at the Tanger Outlets in Blowing Rock on Halloween from 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.!

For more information, call the Tanger Outlets at 828) 295-4444

Trick-or-Treating at the Boone Mall, 10/31

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Come in costume and visit shops in the mall for the annual trick-or-treating festivities! Watauga County Parks and Recreation will provide the favorite pumpkin house for all to enjoy and most stores will participate in offering candy and treats. While you’re there and all dressed up, have your photo taken with the F Stops photography club from Appalachian State! Ask for portrait pricing when you get there.

More information: Call 828-264-7286 or visit boonencmall.com.

Trunk-or-Treat Fall Festival at Bethel Baptist Church, 10/31

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Parents and kids, get decked out in your favorite cool costumes and head out to western Watauga County for a free night of fun for the whole family. The church parking lot at 123 Mountain Dale Road in Vilas will be converted into the annual fall festival! Enjoy trunk-or-treating to grab up some candy and snacks, stop by the photo booth and share in a good time with your friends and neighbors.

More information: Call 828-297-2694, visit bethelbaptistchurch.us or follow Bethel on Facebook.

