Grandfather Mountain Offers ‘Secret Season’ Passes From November 1 Through April 30

Published Friday, November 3, 2017 at 11:22 am

The turn of the calendar signals a new season on Grandfather Mountain — and the return of a bargain allowing unlimited access to the park for six months.

The Secret Season Pass allows passholders unlimited access to the mountain Nov. 1, 2017, through April 30, 2018, for $32 plus tax for adults — less than the price of two regular tickets. A child’s Secret Season pass (ages 4 to 12) is $18 plus tax.

A group pass, good for up to six people traveling in the same vehicle, sells for $90 plus tax and pays for itself on the first visit.

The pass allows guests to experience the wonders of Grandfather Mountain without the bustle of spring, summer and fall.

“Whether your interest is snapping shots of snow-dusted evergreens, sipping soup from Mildred’s Grill or just savoring the solitude, the Secret Season Pass is the most affordable way to do it,” said Frank Ruggiero, director of marketing and communications for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that oversees the Linville, N.C., nature preserve and attraction.

The Secret Season passes are now available at the Grandfather Mountain Entrance Gate and are valid through April 30, 2018.

“Grandfather Mountain becomes a veritable winter wonderland during the colder months,” Ruggiero said. “Rime ice coats the Mile High Swinging Bridge, the otters frolic on their frozen pond, and the mountain itself seems extraordinarily peaceful.”

Grandfather Mountain is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day in winter, weather permitting, except Thanksgiving and Christmas. Park opening is delayed until all roads and paths can be cleared of snow and ice, but a phone call to the entrance gate at (828) 733-4337 can confirm the day’s conditions and set the stage for a memorable outing.

The not-for-profit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, call (800) 468-7325, or visit www.grandfather.com to plan a trip.

