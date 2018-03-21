Easter in the High Country: Dates and Times for Easter Egg Hunts and Church Services

Published Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 3:39 pm

Easter Sunday will take place on April 1 this year. For those who are deciding how to celebrate Easter, here is a list of Easter Sunday Services and egg hunts to attend. Some egg hunts are taking place this coming weekend, others will take place on Easter weekend.

Boone United Methodist Church

Service time: 8: 45 a.m. (contemporary), 10:55 (Crossroads is held in the gym- very contemporary), 11 a.m. (traditional)

Location: 471 New Market Blvd., Boone.

Phone: (828) 264-6090

Easter Egg Hunt: March 31, from 10 a.m.- 11:30 a.m.

Harvest House

Service time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: 247 Boone Heights Drive, Boone.

Phone: (828) 367-3716

Harvest House is welcoming all to join them for Easter Sunday. For those who wish to attend the Good Friday Seder, here is a registration link https://hhcboone.churchcenter.com/registrations/.

St. Elizabeth of the Hill Country Catholic Church

Service time: 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. (in Spanish)

Location: 259 Pilgrims Way, Boone.

Phone: (828) 264-8338

Laurel Springs Baptist Church

Service time: Sunrise and breakfast at 7 a.m., worship at 10:30

Location: 7504 U.S. Hwy 421 S, Deep Gap.

Phone: (828) 262-1330

St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church

Service time: The Easter Vigil will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night. There will be an Easter Sunday service at 8 a.m. and 10:10 a.m.

Location: 140 Chestnut Drive, Blowing Rock.

Phone: (828) 295-7323

First Presbyterian Church

Service time: 9:30 a.m. Easter Celebration and 10:30 a.m. Worship the Risen King

Location: 131 Big Valley St., Boone.

Phone: (828) 264-3906

Easter Egg Hunt: A Children’s program, including the Easter Egg Hunt, will be held on March 25, from 3 p.m.- 5 p.m.

Alliance Bible Fellowship

Service time: 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 11:15 a.m.

Location: 1035 North Carolina Hwy 105 Bypass

Phone: (828) 264-8312

Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church

Service time: 8:30 a.m.

Location: 115 E King St., Boone.

Phone: (828) 264-2206

Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m.- 11 a.m. on Easter.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

Service time: 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Location: 170 Councill St., Boone.

Phone: (828) 264-8943

First Baptist Church of Boone

Service time: 11 a.m.

Location: 375 W King St., Boone.

Phone: (828) 264-2441

First Baptist Church of Blowing Rock

Service time: 10 a.m.

Location: 350 Sunset Drive, Blowing Rock

Phone: (828) 295-7715

Easter Egg Hunt: 9: 15 a.m.

The Town of Boone’s Easter Egg-Stravaganza will take place at the Public Library/ Jones House from 10 p.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, March 24. There will be arts, crafts, games and an egg hunt for children up to the age of 12. The egg hunts are separated by age group. The egg hunt age groups include:

10:15 a.m.- ages 4-7.

10:30 a.m.- ages 0-3.

10:00 a.m.- 2 p.m.- children ages 8-12 are invited to participate in the Town of Boone’s scavenger egg hunt, which is hosted by the merchants. For more information, call (828) 262-4532.

The Blowing Rock Easter Festival and Egg Hunt will take place on Saturday, March 24, starting at 10 a.m. with games and a small petting zoo, a decorated egg contest at 10:45 a.m., continuing with the egg hunt at 11 a.m. Bring your decorated egg with you in order to enter the contest. The activities will take place at the rec center, 145 Park Avenue, and the egg hunt will take place in Memorial Park. Do not forget to bring your baskets! For more information, please call (828) 295-5222.

The Easter Egg Hunt in Banner Elk will take place on March 24, starting at 9:30 a.m. with breakfast and egg dying at the Banner Elk Cafe. Story time will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the Banner Elk Book Exchange. The egg hunt will take place at 11:00 a.m. at the at the Historic Banner Elk School. There will be face painting and live music. The Easter Bunny will be there too! For more information, call (828) 898-8395.

Happy egg hunting and Easter to all!

