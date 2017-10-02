Art of Oil Relocation: New Location Grand Opening Thursday October 5

Published Monday, October 2, 2017 at 10:48 am

On Thursday The Art of Oil will host their new location grand reopening from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m, and is being provided by the Boone and Blowing Rock Chambers of Commerce. The company was formerly located on King Street, and is now located in the Shops at Shadowline. There will be beer, wine, and tastings of over 60 different oil oils, balsamic vinegars, gourmet foods and other gift items. There will be live music, pricing specials, and double stamps on frequent buyer cards.

The Art of Oil was closed for a two day period, during the relocation process. Art of Oil is fully operational now and is open for business.

The Art of Oil has new business hours. The store is open on Sundays from 11:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m., Monday-Thursday from 10:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m., and Friday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m.

The Art of Oil offers free parking and late hours. The Art of Oil hosts private events, private tastings, and informational classes.

For more information, contact tammie@theartofoil.com or call the store at 355-9313. The store website serves as an excellent resource as well http://www.theartofoil.com/.

