Appalachian State University’s Home Movie Day, October 22 from 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Every October, all around the world, people come together to share their old home movies with their community. Appalachian State University is hosting its own event this fall, on Sunday October 22nd, from 2pm to 4pm. Come to room 421 on the 4th floor of the library with your own home movies to see what Home Movie Day is all about.

Do you and your family have any old 8mm or 16mm films, or VHS tapes tucked away in some closet? In today’s digital age, most people do not have working projectors or VCRs to view these old analog formats anymore. Well, the library’s Digital Scholarship & Initiatives team has what is needed!

Members of the library are collaborating with University Documentary Film Services to help you understand how to best store and care for your old video formats, and hopefully view a portion of your precious memories while attending the event. Often, the old formats are rapidly deteriorating or molding, but can still be viewed after cleaning. ASU’s digitization staff can help determine what the best procedure may be.

Home Movie Day is a great opportunity for you see how your parents and grandparents captured their memories prior to when digital cameras and smartphones were widely available. Home Movie Day also gives you a chance at seeing just how much the world has changed since the videos were recorded. You will be amazed at how different today’s cars and clothing styles appear compared to those of the past. So, invite your family to come and bring your home movies!

