Appalachian State University to Start Spring Semester Tuesday Jan. 16th

Published Monday, January 15, 2018 at 2:12 pm

Following a month-long winter break, Appalachian State University will be back in the school swing for the Spring 2018 Semester beginning Tuesday, January 16.

Many of Appalachian State’s over 18,000 students have already returned to Boone for another semester of studies.

No classes will be held during Spring Break from March 5 – 9, or on state holidays April 2 and 3.

Last day of classes for Spring semester is May 2, followed by Reading Day on May 3.

Finals begin May 4 and continue the following week, May 7 – 10.

Commencement ceremonies are May 11 and 12, and final grades are due May 14.

