Appalachian State University Exams/School Obligations Past 1:30 p.m., are Cancelled Today

Published Friday, December 8, 2017 at 12:26 pm

Today is the first official day of exams for Appalachian State University, besides lab exams which happened earlier in the semester. As students woke up to snow falling on the ground, many began to wonder what would happen with exams. Around 11:30 p.m., students received an email from the university, stating that, “exams and academic obligations are cancelled today after 1:30 p.m.”

Some students may be quite excited, while others remain full of wonder with what will happened. Will exams have to be made up? Will they become optional or cancelled permanently?

In the email, Appalachian State University stated that, “Academic affairs are working with members of staff, faculty, and students in terms of discussing options relating to exams.” Students, stay tuned. Appalachian State University will update students soon in regards to the cancelled exams and academic obligations.

For employees of the university, all operations after 1:30 p.m., are suspended for the day, according to the email.

Due to the in-climate weather the university urges students and employees to use caution.

For students in need of bus stop information, Appalachian State advises you to check the appalcart website.

Stay warm out there, Appalachian!

