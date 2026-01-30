Winter Storm Warming in Effect until 1PM Sunday for Watauga, Ashe and Allegany County

Provided by: National Weather Service

Boone, NC – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Allegany, Ashe and Watauga County starting at 1pm Friday January 30 and ending at 1pm on Sunday February 1. Expect heavy snow with total snow accumulations between 5 and 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

It is recommended that if you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.