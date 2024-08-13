The 34th annual Blue Ridge Brutal Bike Ride will be held in Ashe County on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Hosted by the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, the ride offers 25-, 50-, 70-, and 100-mile routes, each including scenic stretches, elevation changes, and stunning long-range views throughout Ashe. After completing one’s chosen course, riders may elect to take on the Assault on Mount Jefferson. Its 1,476-foot elevation gain within 3.4 miles makes for an unforgettable ending to an already memorable ride.

In recent years, each Brutal ride has had approximately 400 participants, most of whom were visitors to the High Country. In 2023, the ride resulted in a regional economic impact of more than $255,000 spent by visiting riders and their families in local restaurants, accommodations, and other businesses, making the Brutal a significant contributor to Ashe County’s annual tourism spending.

Not only is the ride’s effect on the area economy well-matched to the Chamber’s goals of driving local tourism and supporting economic vitality, but the Brutal also serves as a fundraiser for the Ashe Advantage Project, the Chamber’s non-profit scholarship program that benefits Ashe County High School, homeschool, and Ashe Early College students. If you’d like to volunteer for the Blue Ridge Brutal, there are numerous opportunities to help. Please call the Chamber at (336) 846-9550 or visit blueridgebrutal.org for more information.

Given the Brutal’s positive impact on local businesses and area students, Chamber Executive Director Kitty Honeycutt hopes that area residents will add extra time and consideration to their travels on August 17. “The Chamber asks that Ashe County drivers be aware of and considerate of the Brutal cyclists. We are excited to welcome the riders and their families to Ashe County and hope they will be eager to return to ‘The Coolest Corner of North Carolina’”!

