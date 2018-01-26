Red Cross Winter Blood Shortage Reaches Critical Level; Upcoming Blood Drives

Published Friday, January 26, 2018 at 2:49 pm

GREENSBORO, N.C. (Jan. 26, 2018) — Ongoing severe winter weather has more than doubled the number of canceled American Red Cross blood drives and the resulting blood and platelet donation shortfall since earlier this month. The Red Cross now considers the situation critical and is reissuing an urgent call for blood and platelet donors.

More than 550 blood drives have been forced to cancel due to winter weather in January, causing over 16,500 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected through last week. In North Carolina, more than 120 blood drives have been forced to cancel due to winter weather this month, causing more than 3,300 donations to go uncollected. In addition, bitter cold and widespread flu have contributed to very low turnout at many blood drives.

“Blood and platelet donations are currently being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in,” said Clifford Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “Donors are critically needed to restock the shelves for patients in their community as well as areas where donors are unable to give due to inclement weather.”

Every day, no matter the weather, the Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 blood and platelet donations to meet the needs of patients. Accident victims and patients with cancer, sickle cell disease, blood disorders and other illnesses may require potentially lifesaving transfusions every day.

Make an appointment to give blood or platelets by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Jan. 23 to Feb. 15

Ashe

West Jefferson

2/10/2018: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Ashe County Library, 148 Library Rd.

Watauga

Boone

1/29/2018: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Chili’s, 1934 Blowing Rock Rd.

1/29/2018: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Boone UMC, 471 New Market Blvd

2/6/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Express Boone, 1943 Blowing Rock Rd

2/7/2018: 7 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Watauga High School, 300 Go Pioneers Drive

2/7/2018: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Watauga County Agricultural Ctr., 252 Poplar Grove Rd., Watauga County Agricultural Ctr.

2/13/2018: 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, 259 Pilgrims Way

