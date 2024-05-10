Pertussis Cases Confirmed in Ashe County, All Among Ashe County High School Students

AppHealthCare has confirmed four cases of pertussis, all among Ashe County High School students.

AppHealthCare and Ashe County Schools are working closely together to identify individuals who may have been exposed to the cases and are communicating directly with them so they can take actions to protect themselves and their families, and to identify the individuals like pregnant women and infants who may be at the highest risk of severe illness.

School and health officials report all individuals diagnosed with pertussis are being treated, per guidelines established by the State of North Carolina and the Centers for Disease Control, and are fully cooperating in following isolation instructions to prevent further spread of the illness.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “pertussis, also known as whooping cough, is a highly contagious respiratory disease. It is caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis. Pertussis is known for uncontrollable, violent coughing which often makes it hard to breathe. After cough fits, someone with pertussis often needs to take deep breaths, which result in a “whooping” sound. Pertussis can affect people of all ages, but can be very serious, even deadly, for babies less than a year old. The best way to protect against pertussis is by getting vaccinated.”

AppHealthCare is encouraging the community to be sure each of their family-household members, especially infants, young children, pregnant women and older adults, are up to date on their vaccinations to protect against severe illness and death from pertussis. Since infants are not able to be vaccinated immediately, it is recommended that those adults and individuals who will be spending time with the infant are vaccinated for pertussis in order to prevent potential exposure and to keep the baby safe from serious illness or death. For high risk individuals who have been exposed, it’s important to consult with your healthcare provider as rapidly as possible, in case you need antibiotics to prevent potential infection.

If you or your family members have a chronic health condition that might increase the risk of a respiratory infection and you may have been exposed to pertussis, please seek advice from your health care provider whether or not precautionary antibiotics might be recommended.

“We continue to work closely with our partners at Ashe County Schools. They have taken quick action to notify families, and we will continue to welcome calls from parents and community members who want more information. It is important we remain aware and take actions together to prevent further spread of this illness,” said Jennifer Greene, Health Director/CEO, AppHealthCare.

The information below is being shared with the public to assist in preventing the spread of pertussis.

What causes pertussis?

Pertussis, a respiratory illness commonly known as whooping cough, is a very contagious disease caused by a type of bacteria called Bordetella pertussis. These bacteria attach to the cilia (tiny, hair-like extensions) that line part of the upper respiratory system. The bacteria release toxins (poisons), which damage the cilia and cause airways to swell.

How does pertussis spread?

Pertussis is a very contagious disease only found in humans. Pertussis spreads from person to person. People with pertussis usually spread the disease to another person by coughing or sneezing or when spending time near one another where you share breathing space. Many babies who get pertussis are infected by older siblings, parents, or caregivers who might not even know they have the disease.

Infected people are most contagious up to about 2 weeks after the cough begins. Antibiotics may shorten the amount of time someone is contagious.

The pertussis vaccine is the most effective tool to prevent this disease and lessens the risk of serious illness and death. When pertussis circulates in the community, there is a chance that a fully vaccinated person of any age can get this illness. If you have gotten the pertussis vaccine but still get sick, the infection is usually not as bad.

What are the symptoms of pertussis?

Pertussis early symptoms – can last for 1 to 2 weeks and usually include:

Runny or stuffy nose

Low-grade fever (less than 100.4)

Mild, occasional cough (babies do not do this)

Apnea (life-threatening pauses in breathing) and cyanosis (turning blue or purple) in babies and young children

Pertussis later symptoms – occur 1 to 2 weeks after the first symptoms start:

May develop rapid, violent and uncontrolled coughing fits. These coughing fits usually last 1 to 6 weeks but can last for up to 10 weeks.

Hear a high-pitched “whoop” sound when they are finally able to inhale at the end of a coughing fit

Vomit during or after coughing fits

Feel very tired after the fit, but usually seem well in-between fits

Struggle to breathe

If you or your child is diagnosed with pertussis, stay home and away from group activities and members of your household who may be at higher risk for severe illness such as infants and pregnant women until you have been on antibiotics to treat pertussis for five days. If someone does not receive antibiotics for pertussis, they should remain at home and away from others for the infectious period of 21 days.

Vaccination

The best protection against pertussis is vaccination. Infection is usually a more mild illness for those who have gotten vaccinated, but they may still get sick. The whooping cough vaccine is recommended for people of all ages.

Babies need three shots of Dtap vaccine at two, four and six months of age to build up high levels of protection against illness.

Young children need two booster shots, 15 through 18 months of age and four through six years of age, to maintain protection through early childhood.

Preteens should get one shot of Tdap vaccine between the ages of 11 and 12 years to boost their immunity.

Pregnant women should get a Tdap vaccine during the early part of their 3rd trimester of each pregnancy. This will offer protection for the first few months of the baby’s life.

Adults who have never received a vaccine should get one and it can be given at any time. This should be followed by either a Td or Tdap shot every 10 years.

Make sure your family’s vaccinations are up-to-date. Protection against pertussis from the childhood vaccine, DTaP, decreases over time. Older children and adults, including pregnant women, should get a pertussis booster shot called “Tdap” to protect themselves and infants near or around them. If you need a vaccine, contact your doctor or call AppHealthCare to schedule an appointment at (828) 795-1970.

AppHealthCare urges community members to ensure they have the recommended vaccinations as they are the best protection against severe illness and death from pertussis.

Additional information:

Pertussis general information: www.cdc.gov/pertussis

Pertussis vaccine: www.cdc.gov/vaccines/vpd/dtap-tdap-td/public

Spanish resources available: www.cdc.gov/pertussis/about/index-sp.html

For additional information about AppHealthCare or other community resources and health related data, please call AppHealthCare at – Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-9449, Watauga (828) 264-4995 or visit www.AppHealthCare.com and follow them on Twitter and Facebook.

