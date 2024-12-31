North Carolina Department of Public Safety Announces Helene Disaster Assistance Extension

Raleigh, NC- At the request of the Governor, FEMA has granted North Carolina an extension for disaster survivors to apply for federal assistance until February 6, 2025. Homeowners and renters in Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Forsyth, Gaston, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Iredell, Jackson, Lee, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Nash, Polk, Rowan, Rutherford, Stanly, Surry, Swain, Transylvania, Union, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin, and Yancey counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians with uninsured losses from Tropical Storm Helene may be eligible to apply for FEMA assistance.

There are several ways to apply:

(Most Recommended): Visit a Disaster Recovery Center in your community. Visit fema.gov/drc to located the closest location. Call the FEMA hotline at 1-800-621-3362 between the hours of 7am and midnight. Go online to disasterassistance.gov

Survivors who have insurance are encouraged to file a claim for disaster-caused damage with your insurance company before they apply for FEMA assistance. Survivors do not need to wait for an insurance settlement to apply for FEMA assistance. FEMA may provide financial assistance to eligible survivors who are uninsured or underinsured.

If you have been denied for FEMA assistance, you can submit an appeal by visiting a Disaster Recovery Center in your community, by calling 1-800-621-3362, or by going online to disasterassistance.gov. You can also visit https://legalaidnc.org/project/disaster-relief-project/ .

The deadline for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) has also been extended. You may be eligible if you:

Lived, worked, or were scheduled to work in one of the counties listed above.

Lost employment or had your job interrupted as a result of Helene and,

You have exhausted or are ineligible for state unemployment benefits.

You are out of work (including self-employed or business owners) as a result of Helene.

The fastest way to file a claim is online at the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Division of Employment Security webpage: www.des.nc.gov. You may also file by calling 888-737-0258. DUA is available for weeks of unemployment Sept. 29, 2024-March 29, 2025. Eligibility for DUA is determined weekly, and you must complete a weekly certification to receive unemployment benefits, including DUA.

Finally, there is more time to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). SBA is the primary source of money for the long-term rebuilding of disaster-damaged private property. SBA helps businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters fund repairs or rebuilding efforts and cover the cost of replacing lost or disaster-damaged personal property.

Applicants who do not qualify for an SBA loan may be referred back to FEMA to be considered for aid under the Other Needs Assistance provision. The SBA Disaster Customer Service Center’s number is 800-659-2955 or visit https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance for more information.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

