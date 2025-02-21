Blue Ridge Conservancy Protects Northern Slope of Mount Jefferson, Creates Link for Northern Peaks State Trail

Mount Jefferson

Blue Ridge Conservancy (BRC) continues to preserve land for public access in Ashe County, and recently completed the purchase of 32 acres on the northern slope of Mount Jefferson that will be added to the Mount Jefferson State Natural Area. This land, along with an adjoining 36 acres, will provide the critical link between Paddy Mountain and Mount Jefferson for the Northern Peaks State Trail (NPST). The property was purchased from Jefferson resident Sandra Barrett and her family.

Barrett was pleased at the opportunity to contribute to her grandfather’s tradition of conservation and public access in Ashe County. “The descendants of the Fred Colvard family are continuing his legacy of sustaining the natural beauty of Mount Jefferson State Natural Area,” she said. Colvard, a lifelong Jefferson resident, farmer, and decorated World War I veteran, was a leader in the group of citizens who originally provided land and pursued state park status for Mount Jefferson.

“BRC appreciates the Fred Colvard heirs commitment to land conservation on Mount Jefferson,” says Eric Hiegl, Director of Land Protection and Stewardship. “This project continues the family legacy at Mount Jefferson State Natural Area.”

The forested property includes the northern slopes of Mount Jefferson Natural Heritage Area, which has an Exceptional rating from the NC Natural Heritage Program. It also includes headwater streams of Naked Creek, which originates on and flows through the property. The parcel is identified as “critical” in the NC State Parks Land Acquisition Plan for Mount Jefferson State Natural Area, as it facilitates the NPST connecting from Paddy Mountain Park in West Jefferson to Mount Jefferson.

“This is a key moment in the process of building the Northern Peaks State Trail,” says Abbey Rankins, BRC’s Land Protection & Stewardship Fellow. “We are truly connecting high country communities with land conservation.”

—

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

