Blue Ridge Conservancy Adds 217 Acres to Pond Mountain Game Land

Blue Ridge Conservancy (BRC) recently transferred 217 acres to Pond Mountain Game Land in Ashe County managed by the NC Wildlife Resources Commission (WRC). The property will create a new public access to the game land bringing the total access points to four. Located on the southern slopes of Pond Mountain with elevations reaching 4,200 feet, this property protects the headwaters of Big Laurel Creek, classified as “Outstanding Resource Waters” and “Trout Waters” by the NC Division of Water Resources. It is located in the Pond Mountain Natural Heritage Area protecting significant natural communities and wildlife habitat.

“We are excited about adding these tracts to the game land program,” says Paul Thompson, WRC Northern Mountains Land Management Biologist. “These properties will help solidify the protection of natural resources and provide an additional public access point to Pond Mountain Game Land.”

BRC purchased the property from two different landowners in 2012 and 2013 and managed the land over the past decade to maintain its environmental integrity.

This brings the total size of the game land to 3,900 acres designated for recreational opportunities such as horseback riding, hunting, fishing, and cross country skiing. “BRC is proud to conserve unique mountain land and expand recreational opportunities in Ashe County,” stated Eric Hiegl, BRC’s Director of Land Protection & Stewardship. To learn more about Pond Mountain, including history and directions, visit BRC’s website.

Funding for this project was provided by the generosity of Fred and Alice Stanback.

Courtesy of Blue Ridge Conservancy.

