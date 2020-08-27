Avery County Chamber of Commerce Announces Golf Classic 2020 for Oct. 16

Published Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11:12 am

By Harley Nefe

The Avery County Chamber of Commerce announced its Avery Chamber Golf Classic, which is a fall golf tournament to benefit the Avery County Chamber of Commerce.

The morning event will be hosted by the Mountain Glen Golf Club on Friday, Oct. 16 in Newland.

The schedule of events are as follows:

8 a.m. – Registration/Breakfast

8:45 a.m. – Play Instruction

9 a.m. – Shotgun Start

After Play – Presentation of Prizes/Box Lunch

The price of registration is $140 per player and $560 per four-player team. The cost to be a hole sponsor is $100.

The format of the play is scramble, in which everyone plays and moves to the best ball played.

For those interested in participating, the form to sign up is here: https://averycounty.com/2020-golf-classic-sign-up-form/.

For those interested in being a 2020 Golf Classic Hole Sponsor, the form to fill out is here: https://averycounty.com/2020-golf-classic-hole-sponsorship/.

The 2020 Avery Chamber Gold Classic is sponsored by SkyLine SkyBest & Carolina West Wireless. The team player gifts are sponsored by The Lodges at Eagles Nest. The breakfast goodies and box lunches are sponsored by Stonewalls & Crossnore School & Children’s Home. The on-course activities are sponsored by Friendship Honda of Boone.

For more information on the event, visit the Avery County Chamber of Commerce website at: https://averycounty.com/chamber-events/avery-chamber-golf-classic/.