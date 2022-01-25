Ashe County Man Charged with Trafficking Fentanyl and Marijuana

Hunter Joel Radford, 22, of Crumpler was arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking opium or heroin and felony possession of marijuana, according to Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell.

On Wednesday, January 19, Ashe County Deputies along with the North Carolina Highway Patrol initiated a stop on a vehicle in Glendale Springs. Officers identified Radford as one of the passengers and during the traffic stop, officers located 40 grams of Fentanyl.

Detectives with the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Boone Police Department, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Mooresville Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security were conducting an investigation on Radford.

A search warrant was then executed on Radford’s residence where detectives located an additional 32 grams of Fentanyl, several pounds of marijuana, firearms and U.S. currency.

Radford is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

