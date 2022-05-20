Ashe Habitat for Humanity Receives $25,000 Donation from Blue Ridge Relay Runner

Ashe Habitat is currently constructing their eighth house, and the third in the Hickory Hill neighborhood. The home is being built in partnership with the Mullis family.

Ashe County Habitat for Humanity received a $25,000 donation from a runner in the Blue Ridge Relay, which is an annual event that passes through Ashe County every fall. After running parts of the Relay through the county and meeting Habitat volunteers helping with the race over the past few years, he began to feel a connection with Ashe County. The donor runner, who wishes to remain anonymous, was impressed with the work of the mostly volunteer-run affiliate and knows his money will help increase the organization’s impact on the affordable housing shortage in the county. His donation will help break ground and lay the foundations for the next two homes in the Hickory Hill community, speeding up Habitat’s ability to build decent, affordable homes in partnership with hard-working Ashe County families.

Ashe Habitat is currently constructing their eighth house, and the third in the Hickory Hill neighborhood. The home is being built in partnership with the Mullis family. As a Habitat partner, the family is earning ‘sweat equity’ hours on the construction of their home and volunteering in other ways as well. When construction is complete and the house is dedicated, the family will assume a no-profit, no-interest mortgage, the payments for which will be designated for construction of future Habitat homes

New volunteers are always welcome. Work begins at 9:00 am each Saturday, and the workday generally runs until about 3:00 pm. Lunch is provided. Weekday work is also scheduled regularly. Volunteers interested in receiving weekly e-mail updates should send an email to [email protected] No special skills are required, and anyone over 16 years of age is welcome.

Courtesy of Ashe County Habitat for Humanity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

