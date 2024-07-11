AppHealthCare Ashe Health Center Reopening July 15th After Renovation

AppHealthCare Ashe Health Center, 413 McConnell Street in Jefferson

On July 15th, AppHealthCare will reopen the Ashe Health Center after being closed following water damage sustained to the building in December 2022.

“We are thrilled to welcome our patients and community back in the Ashe Health Center to continue providing compassionate and high quality health care. We remain committed to treating the whole person and meeting patients where they are. We know the temporary closure of the Ashe Health Center has presented challenges for our community, and we are appreciative of your patience in this process,” stated Jennifer Greene, Health Director/CEO, AppHealthCare.

The Ashe Health Center has been under renovation to enhance the space for a better community experience by updating the HVAC system, roof, plumbing, cabinetry and repairing the floors, ceilings and walls that had water damage. Phipps Construction was contracted by Ashe County Government to complete the renovations.

Greene expressed appreciation for the partnership and support from Ashe County Government in repairing and renovating the building to provide a safe and comfortable space for the community to access needed healthcare services.

AppHealthCare will provide comprehensive primary healthcare services including sick care, maternal health, pediatric care, immunizations, nutrition services, lab and family planning. Other services also include Medication Assisted Treatment for Substance Use Disorders and Behavioral Health services. AppHealthCare accepts most private insurances, Medicaid and Medicare and offers services on a sliding fee scale. Translation services are also available for multiple languages.

The Ashe Health Center is located at 413 McConnell Street in Jefferson and is open Monday through Friday 8:00am to 4:45pm. To make an appointment, call (828) 795-1970.

For additional information about AppHealthCare or other community resources and health related data, please call AppHealthCare at – Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-9449, Watauga (828) 264-4995 or visit www.AppHealthCare.com and follow them on Twitter and Facebook.

Renovated clinic exam room

Renovated waiting room featuring artwork from local artist, Wendy Painter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

