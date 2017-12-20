The American Red Cross: Give Blood Now, Help Save Lives by Next Month

Published Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at 9:23 am

By Maya Franklin

Donors of all blood types are urged to give blood, platelets this holiday season.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Dec.18, 2017) — The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to give more life to patients now and into the new year by giving blood or platelets.

Donations decline during the time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day when busy holiday schedules cause regular donors to be less available to give and many blood drives may be canceled due to severe winter storms. Last year, nearly 64,000 fewer blood and platelet donations were given through the Red Cross during the seven weeks from Thanksgiving through the first week of January than the average during the rest of the year.

“By taking just about an hour of time today, you can help save someone’s life within a few weeks or even days of your donation,” said Maya Franklin, communications manager of the Red Cross Carolinas Blood Services Region. “We’re asking donors to give now to help ensure blood is available when patients need it most.”

within 42 days . Blood is perishable and can only be replenished by volunteer donors. Red blood cells, the most transfused blood product, must be transfused Platelets , the tiny cells that form clots and help stop bleeding, must be transfused within just five days. More than half of all platelet donations go to cancer patients who may need platelet transfusions to prevent life-threatening bleeding during chemotherapy.

“Platelet donors don’t have to wait a few weeks to make a difference in a patient’s life,” said Franklin “Someone could donate platelets on Monday , and by Friday , those same platelets can help someone’s fight to kick cancer.”

All blood types are needed this winter. Platelet donations are especially encouraged the first week of the new year, which is among the most difficult to collect enough platelets to meet patient needs. Donation appointments can be quickly and easily scheduled by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App , visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767 ).

As a special thank-you for taking the time to donate, those who come to give Dec. 21 through Jan. 7 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Ashe

Jefferson

12/21/2017 : 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. , Jefferson UMC, 115 East Main Street

12/26/2017 : 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. , Ashe County Sheriff Office, , Ashe County Sheriff Office, 140 Government Circle

Watauga

Boone

12/20/2017 : 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. , Watauga Medical Center, , Watauga Medical Center, 336 Deerfield Rd , PO Box 2600

12/22/2017 : 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. , Watauga County Library, 140 Queen St

How to donate blood or platelets

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767 ) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org , or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross

