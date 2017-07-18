Yes Makes Second Stop of Yestival Tour at Holmes Convocation Center Saturday, August 5

Published Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 12:55 pm

By Bailey Faulkner

Prog powerhouse of the ’70s Yes will make the second stop of its summer “Yestival” tour at Appalachian State University’s Holmes Convocation Center on Saturday, August 5 this year. Joining the recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be internationally-famous Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy.

The English-born band, which broke through to fans on both sides of the Atlantic with classics “Roundabout” and “I’ve Seen All Good People,” among others, will perform hits from the band’s golden years, ranging from Yes’ beginnings in 1968 through the 1978 release of Tormato.

“We are looking forward to presenting songs from each of the first nine studio albums, including some surprises,” said guitarist Steve Howe, who originally joined the outfit in 1970.

While Yes continued in later decades to record hits like the 1983 release “Owner of a Lonely Heart,” most fans agree that the period roughly between 1968 and 1978 proved most influential in establishing progressive rock as its own distinct genre. Propelled to stardom by historic performances like opening for Cream’s farewell concert in 1968 and Janis Joplin’s 1969 appearance at the Royal Albert Hall, the band is now seen by most in the know as the quintessential prog rock group of the era.

Todd Rundgren made a name for himself around the world with the release of the 1972 gold solo double album Something/Anything? Since the album’s release, Rundgren has toured extensively as both a solo artist and as a member of Utopia. During the ’70s and ’80s, Rundgren also produced albums for The Band, Grand Funk Railroad, Badfinger, Meat Loaf, Hall & Oates and many others.

Carl Palmer shared the prog rock spotlight with Yes and other bands of the ’70s and ’80s as the wildly-respected drummer of Emerson, Lake & Palmer. Auditioning for the band alongside other world-class drummers like Mitch Mitchell, Palmer beat out the competition, cementing his place in one of the most famous bands of the era.

Yes’ August 5 performance at the Holmes Convocation Center is set for 7 – 10 p.m. Tickets for the show start at $40 for students and $55 for adults and are on sale now at theholmescenter.appstate.edu. Meet and greet packages are also available. For more information, contact the Holmes Convocation Center at (828) 262-7890.

Whether you want to relive the glory days or — for the younger folks in the High Country — catch the band for the first time, Yes’ August 5 show is a must see!

