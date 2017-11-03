Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, October 20- October 30

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

Oct. 20

INCIDENT: Calls for service and criminal damage to property (vandalism) were reported at 2212 Silverstone Rd, in Zionville.

INCIDENT: All other Larceny was reported at 1571 Little Laurel Rd, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Fraud of wire/computer/electrical was reported at 277 Howard Winkler Rd, in Boone.

INCIDENT: All other fraud was reported at 236 Big Pine Pt, in Blowing Rock.

Oct. 21

INCIDENT: breaking or entering was reported at 6400 US HWY N, in Vilas.

Oct. 22

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 311 Laurel Fork Rd, Apt 3, in Vilas.

INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 250 Watauga Valle Trial, in Sugar Grove.

INCIDENT: Calls for service were reported at 150 Honeycutt Dr, in Todd.

Oct. 23

INCIDENT: Stolen/ Lost coasts were reported at 1053 Flat Top Rd, in Blowing Rock.

INCIDENT: Larceny and breaking and entering were reported at 739 Roby Greene Rd, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Found property was reported at 506 Mast Gap Rd, in Sugar Grove.

Oct. 24

INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 6383 HWY 221 S, in Blowing Rock.

INCIDENT: Fraud of unauthorized use of conveyance was reported at 126 Lobolly Ln, in Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secure bond: $1,013. Trial date: Nov. 1.

ARREST: A male suspect 24, of 153 Hollifield Rd, in Blowing Rock, was charged with OFA. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Nov. 14.

ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 228 Guineaves Rd, in Crumpler, was charged with OFA FTA Citation. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Dec. 4.

ARREST: A male suspect, 52, of 459 Isenhour Rd, in Zionville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Nov. 9.

Oct. 25

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering/ coin operated machine and larceny from coin-operated devices was reported at Tweetsie Railroad, in Blowing Rock.

INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings was reported at 130 Parkway Forest Ln, in Blowing Rock.

INCIDENT: Identity theft was reported at 297 Honey Dew Ln, in Banner Elk.

INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at 2278 Silverstone Rd, Unit 2, in Zionville.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 276 All Hallows Rd, in Boone, was charged with fraud of worthless checks. Unsecured bond: $5,000. Trial date: Dec. 6.

ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 42004 Depot Trail, in New London, was charged with FTA DWLR. Secured bond: $300. Trial date: Nov. 15.

Oct. 26

INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 954 US HWY 321 N, in Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 76A Creekside Dr, in Banner elk, was charged with assault on a female. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Dec. 12.

ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 363 Big Branch Rd, in Sugar Grove, was charged with FTA- DWLR Not Impaired Rev. Written promise. Trial date: Nov. 16.

Oct. 27

INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property was reported at 10675 NCHWY 105 S, in Banner Elk.

INCIDENT: Larceny from motor vehicle was reported at 1895 Dutch Creek Rd, SO, in Banner Elk.

INCIDENT: Breaking and or entering, larceny from buildings, and criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 206 Hemlock Hill Rd, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property was reported at 3397 NC HWY 105 S, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 180 Grandfather Vista, Unit 3, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Damage to property and breaking or entering was reported at 379 Fair Park Dr, in Blowing Rock.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 656 Winterberry Rd, in Boone, was charged with FTA underage possession of alcohol. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Dec. 4.

Oct. 28

INCIDENT: Criminal Damage to Property (vandalism) was reported at HWY 421/ Bamboo Rd, in Boone.

ARREST: A female suspect, 32, of 424 Hickory Lane, in Boone, was charged with OFA for failure to pay. Other bond: $1,000. Trial date: Nov. 1.

Oct. 29

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 300 Fall Branch Rd, in Mountain City, was charged with contempt of court, perjury and court violations. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Dec 4.

Oct. 30

ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 476 Hardaman Circle, in Boone, was charged with contempt of court, perjury and court violations. Written promise. Trial date: Nov. 22.

ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 272 Meadow Hill Est, in Boone, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No further information has been provided.

