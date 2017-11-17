Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, Oct 30- Nov. 13

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Compiled by Kate Herman

Nov. 7INCIDENT: Larceny from building was reported at New River HLS, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 250 Highlands Lake Rd, in Blowing Rock was charged with contempt of court, perjury and court violations. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: Dec. 13.Nov. 8INCIDENT: Larceny from motor vehicle and damage to property were reported at 3269 Powder Horn Mtn Rd, in Deep Gap.INCIDENT: Fraud of wire/computer/other electric machine was reported at 2457 Linville Creek Rd, in Vilas.INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at Samaritan’s Purse, in Boone.Nov. 9INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 9468 US HWY 421 N, in Zionville.INCIDENT: Breaking or entering was reported at 337 Kirby Branch Rd, in Zionville.INCIDENT: Sex offender registered a false address was reported in Watauga County.INCIDENT: Simple physical assault and criminal damage to property (vandalism) were reported at 261 Hensels Ln, in Boone.INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 220 Jim Penley Rd, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 60, of 1433 Lakeside Dr, Unit 6, in West Jefferson, was charged with violation of court order. Secured bond: $2,500. Trial date: Dec. 4.ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 4358 US HWY 105 S, in Boone, was charged with FTA no insurance. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: Dec. 4.ARREST: A female suspect, 44, of 1433 Lakeside Dr, Unit 6, in West Jefferson, was charged with contempt of court, perjury, and court violations. Unsecured bond: $2,000. Trial date: Dec. 4.Nov. 10INCIDENT: Simple physical assault was reported at 1620 Hopewell Church Rd, in Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny from mailbox was reported at 135 Long St, in Boone.INCIDENT: Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill was reported at 222 Silver Meadow Ln, in Zionville.INCIDENT: Trespassing and counterfeiting/ possessing/concealing were reported at 186 Church St, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 338 Brook Hollow Rd, in Boone, was charged with assault with deadly weapon serious injury. Secured bond: $75,000. Trial date: Dec. 6.Nov. 11INCIDENT: Breaking or entering was reported at 1735 Joe Shoemaker Rd, in Vilas.INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 129 Chickadee Ln, in Blowing Rock.ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 1392 Laurel Fork Rd, in Vilas, was charged with failure to appear. Written promise. Trial date: Dec. 6.Nov. 12INCIDENT: Larceny from buildings was reported at 1336 Ravens Ridge Circ, in Boone.INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property was reported at 365 Castle Ford Rd, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 590 Nikanor Rd, in West Jefferson, was charged with all traffic (except DWI) DWLR, contempt of court, perjury and court violations. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Dec. 7.ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 9591 HWY 421 N, in Zionville, was charged with communicating threats. Secured bond: $750. Trial date: Dec. 6.Nov. 13INCIDENT: All other offenses were reported at 325 Ivy Ridge Rd, in Deep Gap.INCIDENT: All other larceny was reported at the Blue Ridge Mtn Club Lot #90, in Blowing Rock.INCIDENT: Larceny of shoplifting was reported at Dollar General in Deep Gap.ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 989 Washington St, in Eden, was charged with breaking and entering a building, forcible entry and motor vehicle theft. Secured bond: $85,000. Trial date: Dec. 11.

Oct. 30INCIDENT: All other larceny and breaking and entering of a motor vehicle was reported at 395 Dove Circ, in Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported at 269 Eric Ln, #B5, in Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported at 101 Woodpecker Ln, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 244 Bluebird Rd, in Boone, was charged with second degree trespassing, reckless driving; flee/elude arrest and DWLR. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Dec.4.Oct. 31INCIDENT: All other larceny and larceny from a motor vehicle was reported at 165 Robin Ln, in Boone.INCIDENT: A death investigation was reported at 399 Daniel Boone Dr, in Boone.INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 1016 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 1914 Cunningham Dr, in Statesville, was charged with DWLR. Secured bond: $3,500. Trial date: Nov. 20.Nov. 1INCIDENT: Driving after consuming while being less than 21, DWI alcohol and or drugs, speeding 47/35 and underage possession of a malt beverage were reported at 665 E King St, in Boone.INCIDENT: Simple physical assault was reported at W King St, in Boone.INCIDENT: Assault was reported at 896 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny of shoplifting was reported at the Mast General Store, in Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported at 202 Robin Ln, Apt. 232, in Boone.INCIDENT: Assault on a female and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at the Super 8, 2419 HWY 105, room 420.ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 348 Dove Circ, in Boone, was charged with all other larceny, financial card theft and breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $25,000. Trial date: Dec. 4.ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 236 Martin Ln, in Boone, was charged with resisting public officer, injury to personal property and simple assault. Secured bond: $3,500. Trial date: Nov. 21.ARREST: A male suspect, 18, of 301 Kingsport Rd, in Holly Springs, was charged with underage possession of a malt beverage, speeding 47/35, driving after consuming while being less than 21- provisional and DWI- alcohol and or drugs. Other bond. Trial date: Dec. 4.ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 199 Cannon Dr, in Boone, was charged with parole warrant. Other bond. Trial date: Dec. 4.ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 786 Lewisville Vienna Rd, in Lewisville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and assault of a female. No bond: $500. Trial date: Dec. 4.Nov. 2ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 3784 W Center St Ext, in Lexington, was charged with driving while license is revoked and failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: Dec. 4.ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 107 Hillary Cir, Apt. B, in Charlotte, was charged with driving while impaired. Other bond. No further information has been provided.ARREST: A male, 41, of 309 Meadow Hill Dr, Apt. 27, in Boone, was charged with communicating threats. No bond. No further information has been provided.Nov. 3INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, in Boone.INCIDENT: Simple non-physical assault was reported at the hospitality house- 388 Brook Hollow Rd, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of Boone, was charged with larceny by removal of anti-theft device. Secured bond: $5,000. Trial date: Dec. 4.ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of Brook Hollow Rd, in Boone, was charged with parole and probation violations. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: Dec. 15.ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 259 Papworth Ave, in Metaire, was charged with open container in passenger area, and driving while impaired. Written promise. Trial date: Dec. 4.ARREST: A female suspect, 25, of 412 Oak St, in Boone, was charged with expired registration plate, failure to reduce speed, driving while impaired and DWI. Written promise. Trial date: Dec. 4.Nov. 4INCIDENT: Fail to heed light or siren, larceny, no operator’s license, reckless driving to endanger and unsafe tires were reported at Highland Auto Sales, 2015 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at Bradford Ln, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 284 Grady Winkler Rd, in Boone, was charged with failure to heed siren, larceny, unsafe tires, no operator’s license and reckless driving to endanger. Secured bond: $1,500. Trial date: Dec. 6.Nov. 5INCIDENT: Larceny of shoplifting and possession of methamphetamine were reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Dr, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 1006 Gateway Ave, Apt C309, in Wilkesboro, was charged with order for arrest/failure to appear. Written bond. Trial date: Nov. 29ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 1420 S Wilmington St, in Raleigh, was charged trespassing and for being drunk and disruptive. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Nov. 21.ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 638 Adams Rd, in Mountain City, was charged with larceny of shoplifting and possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $3,500. Trial date: Dec. 4.ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 850 Blowing Rock Rd, Apt. 1304, in Boone was charged with order for arrest. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Dec. 15.Nov. 6INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 240 Meadow Hill Dr, Apt. 40, in Boone.INCIDENT: A death investigation was reported at Meadow Hill Apartments, Apts. 160 and 101, in Boone.INCIDENT: Harassment was reported at 124 Delorean Pl, Apt. 205, in Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny of shoplifting was reported at the Mast General Store, 630 W King St, in Boone.INCIDENT: Simple physical assault was reported at The Standard, 862 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.INCIDENT: Simple physical assault was reported at Food Lion, 1864 Old 421 S, in Boone.INCIDENT: Common law robbery and simple physical assault were reported at 147 HWY 105, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 283 W King St, Apt. 1, in Boone, was charged with injury to personal property. Written bond. Trial date: Nov. 21.ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 322 Clawson St, Apt. 307, in Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Dec. 15.ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Dec. 4.ARREST: A male suspect, 24, of 523 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone, was charged with DWI- alcohol and tail light violation. Written bond. Trial date: Dec. 4Nov. 7ARREST: A female suspect, 73, of 322 Clawson At, Apt. 205, in Boone, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: Dec. 6.Nov. 8INCIDENT: Larceny from motor vehicle was reported at 267 Dove Cir, in Boone.INCIDENT: Possession of methamphetamine was reported at 150 Winter Dr, in Boone.INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at the Queen St Parking Lot- 180 Queen St, in Boone.INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 501 Winkler’s Creek Rd, Apt. 104, in Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Harris Teeter, 240 Shadowline Dr, in Boone.INCIDENT: All other offenses were reported at Watauga High School, 300 Go Pioneer Dr, in Boone.ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 324 Meadow Hill Dr, Apt. 52, in Boone, was charged with child abuse with physical injury. Written promise. Trial date: Dec. 6.Nov. 9INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at Idol’s Tire Center, 1032 E King St, in Boone.INCIDENT: Larceny of shoplifting was reported at the Mast General Store, 630 W King St, in Boone.INCIDENT: Fraud of obtaining money/property by false pretenses was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Dr, in Boone.INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property (vandalism) was reported at 970 Rivers St, in Boone.INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported at 293 Madison Av, Apt. 302, in Boone.ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 2455 Linville Creed Rd, Apt. 5, in Vilas, was charged with felony serious injury by vehicle. Secured bond: $35,000. Trial date: Nov. 10.ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 5539 NC HWY 105 S, in Banner Elk, was charged with larceny. Secured date: $10,000. Dec. 4.ARREST: A female suspect, 22, of 247 Eli Hartley Dr, unit 107, was charged with failure to appear. Written bond. Trial date: Dec. 18ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 293 Madison Ave, Apt. 302, in Boone, was charged with assault on a female. No bond. Trial date: Dec. 4.

Nov. 10

INCIDENT: Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported at 244 Quail Dr, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Criminal damage to property was reported at 286 Ridgewood Dr, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported at Speedway, 2702 HWY 105, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Removal of anti-theft device and larceny were reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Dr, in Boone.

INCIDENT: Defraud of an innkeeper was reported at The Peddler Steakhouse, 1972 Blowing Rock Rd, in Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 338 Brook Hollow Rd, in Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $750. Trial date: Dec. 6.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 131 B Margo Ln, in Boone, was charged with anti-theft device removal and larceny. Secured bond: $10,000. Dec. 4.

Nov. 11

ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 412 Reynolda Rd, in Statesville, was charged with possession of drugs paraphernalia, trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine and PWOSD Schedule IV. Secured bond: $100,000. Trial date: Dec. 6.

Nov. 12

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 202 Locust Ave, Apt.2, in Spruce Pine, was charged with impeding traffic no operator’s license, DWI- alcohol. Written promise. Trial date: Jan. 29.