The Watauga County Arts Council will sponsor CELEBRATE SINGING!, 10/27

The Watauga County Arts Council will sponsor CELEBRATE SINGING! on Friday, October 27th at 7:00 pm at the Boone United Methodist Church, 471 Market Street in Boone, NC.

The event fosters the enjoyment of singing as a life-long hobby in the community and will feature a number of singing styles and groups from the High Country. Included will be TREBLE ATTRACTION women’s group from Appalachian State University, the 5th EDITION QUARTET, and singers from all Watauga County elementary schools and the high school.

This is the seventh year of the Celebrate Singing! event and TREBLE ATTRACTION is the only group among the performers that has appeared at each of them. The group has been organized since 2005 at ASU an a cappella performance ensemble that provides a variety of musical stylings that has included sacred music as well as popular songs.

The 5th EDITION QUARTET has performed for various events in the area since 2007, providing close harmony using novel musical arrangements of familiar songs.

Watauga High School will be represented by the Advance Women’s Chorus performing a few of their fall season repertoire songs. And singers from each of the 8 elementary schools will be part of a large choral ensemble performing several numbers. A representative from each of the schools will also together sing the first chorus of God Bless America as the Finale musical selection, bringing the event to a musical close.

This is a free admission event, with donations accepted to support the music scholarship program of the Watauga County Arts Council.

