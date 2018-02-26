Watauga County Arts Council: Kicking off Youth Art Month with a FREE Paint-In for Kids

Published Monday, February 26, 2018 at 1:00 pm

March is Youth Art Month and the Watauga County Arts Council is kicking it off with a morning of celebrating the art of K-3 area students!

A free painting lesson will be offered to kids in grades K – 3 on Saturday, March 3 from 10:00 am – 11:30 at the Blue Ridge ArtSpace at 377 Shadowline Drive in Boone. For the Home Sweet Home lesson kids will paint their homes and Watauga County scenes. They are asked to bring pictures of their home or their favorite mountain/village scenes.

The workshop is being taught by Susan Payne, a visual arts teacher who has retired to live in the High Country. The resulting paintings will be exhibited for the month of March in the Young Artists Gallery of the Blue Ridge ArtSpace and all participating artists will be honored at the 2nd Saturday Celebration of the Arts event on March 10th.

Registrations are required. Contact Watauga County Arts Council at 828-264-1789 or email them at wcac@watauga-arts.org to reserve a space in the workshop.

