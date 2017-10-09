Watauga County Arts Council Fall Workshops, Classes, and Lessons – For Kids and Adults

Published Monday, October 9, 2017 at 12:39 pm

The Watauga County Art Council is proud to present this Fall’s workshops, classes, and lessons for kids and adults. Under each subheading, viewers may find art, music and other types of lessons.

Children’s Workshops

Staining with Unicorn Split, 10/16 from 4:00 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. $12.00

Unicorn SPiT’ is a Gel Stain and Glaze is a fairly new product which is creating a great deal of interest. It is a water based, non toxic, safe for indoors use, vibrantly colored wood stain & glaze in one! Children particularly love working with it (although grown-ups love it, too) because of the wide array of brilliant colors and the ease of application. In this workshop we will be staining pieces of wood to create wonderful pieces of artwork with a variety of interesting techniques. The cost is $12.00.

This class is for ages 6 to 12

Max class size 10, minimum of 4.

Clay with kids, 10/17 from 3:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. $12.00

Clay With Kids: making decorative pottery and learning basic handbuilding techniques

In Clay With Kids, children will be using self-hardening clay. In the first session they will learn beginning hand-building techniques such as coil making, slipping and scoring techniques, slab throwing, and making pinch pots for decorative usage. Julie will also show children how common, everyday items can be used as tools to work with clay.

In a second session they will paint their hardened pots with acrylic paints to take them home and enjoy them. (The finished products will be for decorative purposes, not for food.)

This class is for ages 5 and up

Max class size 10, minimum of 4

Dress for Mess

Materials List:

Empty Egg Carton

2 Paper Plates

An old cloth or rag

Optional: A few assorted household items for texturing such as combs, old toothbrush, toothpicks, pine cones, seashells, cookie cutters, rolling pins, Popsicle sticks, etc.

Fashion Nature, 10/18 from 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. $12.00

We’ll first take a walk outdoors to gather things that inspire kids from nature (for example: twigs, leaves, eggvorns, pine cones, etc.) and also take notes on what creatures they may find.

Then it’s back to the class room where we will make nature dolls (dolls made from the materials they have gathered). Then, using the ideas from the creatures and colors we saw, we can create an outfit for our nature doll using crafts we have in our supply closet such as scrap paper, buttons, feathers, beads, and so on.

Ages 6 and up (Please note, this will involve taking the children on a walk on the Greenway.)

Advanced Clay With Kids, 10/21 from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. $12.00

Advanced Clay With Kids is for children who have already taken the beginner’s class. In this class, they will learn how to make larger sculptures or vessels from self-hardening clay.

In Advanced Clay With Kids students will build on and practice the skills they have already learned (hand-building techniques such as coil making, slipping and scoring techniques, slab throwing, and making pinch pots for decorative usage). In this class, Julie will also show children even more about how common, everyday items can be used as tools to work with clay. The work they create in the advanced workshop will be of a slightly larger scale and will involve learning new skills and techniques. Through this class, they will learn more of the principles of working with clay and gain a strong foundation in this art form.

In the second session they will paint their hardened clay works of art with acrylic paints to take them home and enjoy. Students will also take home their own self-decorated apron.

This class is for ages 5 and up

Max class size 10, minimum of 4.

Dress for Mess

Mini Halloween Scenes, 10/24 from 4:00 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. $12.00

Architectural Drawing, 11/1 from 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. $12.00

Come create and be an architect! Kids will have an opportunity to sketch what they see – a valuable exercise in drawing.

They will take well-known architectural landmarks from around the world and sketch them. Then they will indulge in their own imagination by reinterpreting the landmark to create a version of the landmark which is their own design!

We will use scrap paper and other materials to add texture and depth as well!

Falling for Collage, 11/4 from 10 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. $35.00

Capture a dynamic landscape or mountain vista with collage and mixed media techniques. Layer enriched papers, drawing and painting with vibrant watercolors to depict fall in the high country. Ages 7-13

Thanksgiving Paper Mache Turkey, two session: 11/7 and 11/14 from 4:00 p.m.-5:30 p.m. $22.00

Cooking with Kids, 11/15 from 3:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. $15.00

Drawing Lessons and Classes (Kids and Adults)

Private Drawing Lessons for Kids – with Katherine Marx – 1 hour lesson $25.00

Is your child fascinated with art and with drawing? Do they doodle on their homework or on random papers all through the house? Are they begging you for art supplies when you’re out shopping? If your child has an interest in drawing or a general interest in art, this is a great opportunity for them! Katherine Marx is now offering private drawing lessons for children ages 8 and up to explore basic drawing techniques using a variety of tools including pencils, pen, gouache, and colored pencils. Shading, creating color using the color wheel, graphic design, and typography are among the variety of topics your child will explore. It’s really amazing what children can do when given the right opportunity and instructions! One hour lessons are offered for $25 each. (Consider the fact that this is quite affordable when compared to taking music lessons from any instructor with the level of training and experience of Katherine Marx.) Private Drawing Lessons for Adults – with Katherine Marx – 1 hour lesson $40.00 Have you always wanted to learn more about drawing? Have you found yourself doodling on napkins, school notebooks, or your grocery list? Katherine Marx, an experienced instructor in drawing and other visual arts, is now offering private lessons in drawing for adults. You can focus on some specific area of interest or you can let Katherine lead you as you explore basic drawing techniques using a variety of tools including pencils, pen, gouache, and colored pencils. Shading, creating color using the color wheel, graphic design, and typography are among the variety of topics you will explore. One hour lessons are offered for $40 each. (Consider the fact that this is quite affordable when compared to taking music lessons from any instructor with the level of training and experience of Katherine Marx.) Drawing Classes for Children – 1 hour lesson $13.00 These ongoing classes are offered for children ages 6-15 to explore basic drawing techniques using a variety of tools including pencils, pen, gouache, and colored pencils. Shading, creating color using the color wheel, graphic design, and typography are among the variety of topics your child will explore. Older artists will be given more complex assignments than the younger artists and the class selects projects from many areas including portraiture, graphic design, and perspective drawing in addition to the options offered to the younger students classes. It’s really amazing what children can do when given the right opportunity and instructions and Katherine Marx has a real gift for bringing out their gifts!

Drawing Classes for Children -1 1/2 hour lesson $15.00

These ongoing classes for children ages 8-14 explore basic drawing techniques using a variety of tools including pencils, pen, gouache, and colored pencils. Shading, creating color using the color wheel, graphic design, and typography are among the variety of topics your child will explore. It’s really amazing what children can do when given the right opportunity and instructions!

1 1/2 hour of group instruction

(a 1 hour lesson with 1/2 hour of guided drawing time is also available)

Music Lessons

Private Flute Lessons Flute with Akal Dev Sharonne – For Children OR Adults (price ranges based on time)

Akal Dev began teaching as an undergraduate at the New England Conservatory. She has taught a vast range of students, from rank beginners to conservatory graduates applying to graduate schools, from young children to mature adults. Her approach is to teach students to become their own teachers and to instill a deep love of music in all of her students.

These private lessons may begin at any point and are paid for in advance by the month. Lessons days and times are scheduled at the mutual convenience of the instructor and student. Call us before placing your online order so we can help you figure out how many lessons will be remaining during this month.

Private lessons in Guitar and Mandolin with David Smith – For Children OR Adults (prices range based on time length and instrument)

These private lessons may begin at any point and are paid for by the month. Lessons days and times are scheduled at the mutual convience of the instructor and student. Call us before placing your online order so we can help you figure out how many lessons will be remaining during this month.



Private Piano Lessons with Faye Ayers – For Children OR Adults $32 per 30 minute lesson

We’re excited! We have a well-known piano teacher from our community who has joined forces with the Watauga County Arts Council to offer piano lessons at Blue Ridge ArtSpace!

Ms. Faye will begin wherever you are in the process and, using the Alfred and Faber methods, will help you progress toward becoming an accomplished musician. You will learn how to read music, how to count properly, and correct techniques that will last you a lifetime. You will also learn theory which aids in learning how to play the piano (and every other instrument).

Lessons are available on Wednesdays and Fridays for ages 6 through adults and are 30 minutes in length. Lessons are $32 per lesson, but payment will be made each month for that month’s lessons.

To sign up or if you have questions, please feel free to call the Arts Council’s office at 828-264-1789.

Private Suzuki Violin Lessons with Rhonda Lorence – For Children OR Adults

Now accepting students from age 5 through adult. Classes include private instruction and also group lessons.

If you have questions or would like to sign up for lessons, please feel free to call the Arts Council’s office at 828-264-1789. Limited scholarship assistance is available. Please let us know if you would like to be considered.

Arty Parties

“Christmas Barn Scene” with Raney Rogers, 11/16 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 pm $35 per person

Think you have no artistic ability at all?

Well, you’re probably wrong…you DO have artistic ability, but you need someone to help you discover it!

In this delightful 2 hour session with Raney Rogers, you’ll be able to create a painting in step by step progression as Raney takes you through each and every step. All you have to do is to follow her easy instructions and before you know it, you’ll be posing with others for the final group portrait with everyone proudly displaying their beautifully painted work of art!

And even if you are an experienced painter, you will still find this party to be fun and helpful.

You are encouraged to bring along your favorite wine* or a non-alcoholic beverage to sip as you paint. Light snacks will be available, but you may also bring non-messy snacks of your own if you’d like.

With Raney in charge, it’s GUARANTEED to be an evening of fun! We hope you’ll join us!

NOTE:An Arty Party Requires at LEAST Four People to “Make” so Please Invite Your Friends to Join You! (Max of 10 Participants)

$35/person (includes all materials, instruction, and fun)

Blue Ridge ArtSpace

377 Shadowline Drive, Boone, NC

*In accordance with North Carolina law, you must be 21 years of age to consume alcoholic beverages. If there is a question about your age, you may be asked to provide identification documenting that you are of age.

“Cardinal in Winter” with Raney Rogers, 10/26 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. $35 per person

Adult Workshops

Needle Felting Pumpkins, 10/19 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. $35.00

Get ready for the fall season by creating your own adorable needle felted pumpkins!

Jane Plaugher will show you how to take a soft, fluffy ball of wool and magically transform it into a pumpkin in only a couple of hours!

Needle felting is a process which uses barbed needles to interlock wool fibers to form a more condensed material. Wool fibers have scales which when rubbed against each other catch and lock into place to create this denser material called felt. Felting needles are used to entangle the fibers.

Jane will provide all the materials and the needles, as well as instruction and plenty of encouragement.

How to Copy a Master – with Raney Rogers, Saturday, 10/21 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $65.00

We will analyze and then recreate a masterpiece. By copying another artist’s technique and style you are made aware of how these artists use their unique skills to create effects of atmosphere, perspective, color, value, texture, light depth, and much more.

In learning these specific approaches to painting you develop the confidence to begin to hone and refine your own sense of style. Each are of interest will show you how making the extra effort to get the result you are looking for is well worth it in the long run.

Art is a languid and relaxing experience and that should be reflected in the work produced. There is never anything to stress about in art. You paint, you wipe out, you paint again.

Family Portrait Collage, 10/27 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. with Marion Cloaninger $36.00

Explore how to make a special family portrait collage! These make great gifts and remembrances.The class will be using acrylic paint on paper and using images from magazines to create a pleasing design/ background for our family portraits. Bring photographs of family that will fit in an 8” x 10” space.We will be making copies of your family photos, at the WCAC, on photo paper.This is a 4-hour class that will have a lunch break from 12:00 to 1:00.

You may find Marion’s website interesting: marioncloaningerartist.com

There will be a materials cost of $22 payable to the instructor. Materials provided by the instructor:

Acrylic Paint

Paper to paint on.

Collage images/ old books

Photo paper to make copies of your family photos at WCAC.

Brayers and mark making tools

Stencils and printing plates

Glue and medium

Tools to smooth out collage materials.

Materials the student must bring:

Family photos that will fit within an 8” x 10” space.We will have time to do at least 2 collages.

A favorite brush, if desired.

Water bucket

At least 2 supports: flat fiberboard, flat wood, cradled wood or heavy mixed media board.These can be purchased at Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff or Michaels.

Gloves to protect your hands.

“Practical Art From Found Treasures”, 11/1 from 5:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m. $30.00

Little trinkets, pieces of this or that which caught our eye, special mementos…….all of us have found treasures which we would like to keep and incorporate into something beautiful and useful. Many times these can be creatively combined to make things which we use and love every day.Join Wendy Hayek in creating your own special treasures both from things she will bring to share and also from things you might have collected on your own. Examples of these might be old keys, door knobs, a license plate, hooks, pieces of lichens, corks, buttons, knobs….just about anything you can imagine finding a use for.

REGISTRATION DEADLINE IS SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28TH!

Kitchen Table Soldering with Karen Dingo, 11/2 from 5:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m. $45.00

Create your own silver solder earrings in this introductory class.

Gain confidence with a small butane torch and open multiple opportunities in the jewelry world. This class will cover safety practices. You will learn to make jump rings and solder them closed. You’ll also learn how to make your own headpins and ear wires.

Feel free to bring your own tools…..and don’t forget to bring eyeglasses or goggles to protect your eyes!

Materials fee (to be paid to instructor) – $20

Painted Recipes – Saturdays, 11/4 and 11/11 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. $75.00

Preserve an important part of your heritage—your family’s favorite recipes.

Creating a painting from a cherished recipe is a way to keep it lively instead of getting damaged and stained in an overstuffed recipe box, or worse—getting lost.

Food is a key ingredient that ties family memories together. Think about family occasions from the past – holidays, birthdays, Sunday dinners – the memories you cherish are reawakened by the smells and preparation of recipes handed down. The recipes feed the soul and help create memories and traditions for the next generation. We don’t eat just to stay alive physically. Food helps connects us.

This workshop (taught over 2, 3-hour sessions) will show you how to plan and create a painted recipe. It is open to adults with some experience with drawing and painting. You will:

create a composition/piece of art which combines words and images

incorporate images which reinforce the memories which the recipe invokes

Choose a recipe which you love

Handwrite the recipe, keeping in mind, it should be as short as possible.

Select items or pictures of items used in preparing the recipe (ex; your grandmother’s rolling pin, mixing bowl, checkered napkin, etc) Note: you can look online for images which match your memories , or just work from memory (bring your laptop or tablet, or print out images for reference)

Jot down memories, stories or words associated with recipe

2 sheets –11×14, or 12 x 16 hot press watercolor paper (140 or 300 lb – loose sheets or pad)

Pencils for drawing (2 H and 6 H)

Kneaded eraser

Water colors

Water color pencils

Brushes for watercolor (various sizes – small and med)

Fine point permanent marker (ex: Sakura Pigma Micron Pens, dark color, choose a couple of weights which feel comfortable for writing the recipe)

2-3 pieces of tracing paper

When you complete this workshop, you will have preserved your recipe in a beautiful painting which you may keep or hand down. (the painting may be completed during this time, or far enough along to complete at home)

To prepare for this workshop:

Note: A Minimum of 6 Participants is Required for this Workshop to “Make” (so encourage others to sign up, too)

Woodcarving – 2 Sessions, 11/8 and 11/15 from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. – ages 12 and up $35.00

Learn the ancient art of woodcarving and create your own holiday ornaments! In this two-session workshop, you will create either a holiday star or an icicle as Arvil guides you through the basics of woodcarving from tool safety through the finished product. All materials and equipment will be provided. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Circular Loom Weaving, 11/9 and 11/16 from 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. – ages 12 and up $35.00 Want to learn a new skill with which you can not only create something practical, but also find a relaxing hobby you’ll enjoy for years to come? With a simple round loom and a bit of expert instruction you will find yourself creating toboggans, slouchy hats, decorative items, and even socks or mittens for yourself and others you care about! The possibilities are only limited by your imagination! This workshop is your starting point. All materials and equipment will be provided. Recommended for ages 12 and up.

Paths to Publication, 11/9 from 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. – ages 12 and up $20.00

If you’ve ever thought of publishing a book (or writing one) you need to come check this out.

You’ll learn how to find an agent who can help you get your manuscript published.

You’ll learn how to market yourself, no matter whether you go the conventional route or self publish.

But mostly you’ll learn how to self publish your own book and how to make that a success.

Registration is $20 ($15 to current members of either Watauga County Arts Council and/or High Country Writers)

Stitching on Gourds , 11/10 from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. with Pat Moritz $50.00

Imagine taking a simple gourd and turning it into a work of art!

With the guidance of master craftsperson, Pat Moritz, you

can do it!

In this workshop you’ll stitch the rim of a leather-dyed gourd and embellish it with natural materials.

Limit of 7 participants.

Registration Fee includes materials.

“Unique Frostys” – Holiday Snowpeople with Judy Clarke, 11/14 from 5:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m. $35.00

This holiday craft is great for beginners and fun for anyone!

We’ll be creating our own snow people paintings on miniature canvases and then decorating them up to make each of them unique.

Judy Clarke always has a great time and you can join in on the fun while painting your own one-of-a-kind snow creatures. When you leave you’ll have two unique and special little canvases which you can use for holiday decor (right through the entire snow season) or for a special gift.

You are encouraged to bring along your favorite wine* or a non-alcoholic beverage to sip as you paint. Light snacks will be available, but you may also bring non-messy snacks of your own if you’d like.

Judy guarantees that we WILL have fun….laughing, cutting up, and painting together. We hope you’ll join us!

NOTE: An Arty Party Requires at LEAST Four People to “Make” so Please Invite Your Friends to Join You! (Max of 10 Participants)

Tuesday, November 14th

5:30-7:30 pm

Blue Ridge ArtSpace

377 Shadowline Drive, Boone, NC

$35/person (includes all materials, instruction, and fun)

*In accordance with North Carolina law, you must be 21 years of age to consume alcoholic beverages. If there is a question about your age, you may be asked to provide identification documenting that you are of age.

Storytelling Workshop with Dianne Hackworth, 11/17-11/19 (senior discount available) (various times) $100.00

Learn how to tell a story…..or enhance your storytelling technique.

Come immerse yourself in storytelling, celebrate TELEBRATION with us, and leave enriched and ready to enrich the lives of others through the art of storytelling.

7-9pm Friday, November 17

9am-5pm Saturday, November 18

9am – 4pm Sunday, November 19

This workshop is for both BEGINNERS And EXPERIENCED tellers

But WHY would you want to spend a weekend in the mountains of NC learning about storytelling? Here are just a FEW reasons…..

Storytelling is the oldest and most powerful teaching & learning method known.

Storytelling is the way humans have communicated since they first made sound.

Storytelling used to be a family custom (& still is if you listen at family dinners).

Storytelling promotes inventive thinking and problem solving skills.

Storytelling utilizes all the language skills: Listening Response Speaking Pronunciation (enunciation, correct usage, projection) Vocabulary enrichment Writing skills (plot, characterization, setting, dialogue) Imagination Performing skills Evaluation for self and others

Storytelling increases self-esteem and self-confidence

Storytelling enhances self-expression.

Storytelling can be used across the curriculum – math, science, social studies, etc

Storytelling motivates students to find out MORE.

Storytelling introduces students to literature and folklore of all cultures.

Storytelling promotes reading – for fun, not just another assignment.

Storytelling promotes writing – the same skills are used for both.

Storytelling provides environments for different learning styles

Storytelling modifies negative behavior patterns

Storytelling increases concentration

Storytelling generates interactive and cooperative learning

Storytelling uncovers hidden talents

Storytelling develops oral (and written) expression

Storytelling is inexpensive – no new texts, computers, or other tools needed

Blue Ridge ArtSpace

