Watauga Arts Council Announces Holiday Workshop Week Lineup

Provided by: Watauga Arts Council

Boone, NC — The Watauga Arts Council is delighted to announce its Holiday Workshop Week, a festive celebration of creativity designed to help the community get into the holiday spirit through hands-on artmaking. Running from December 1st through December 5th, the week will feature a variety of workshops specialized in various mediums, perfect for creating heartfelt gifts for loved ones or goodies for yourself.

Throughout the week, local instructors will lead engaging classes across multiple art forms, including gouache painting, block printing, crochet, and more.

Workshops Include:

Bow Making Workshop with Stacey Wilson | Dec. 1st | 3:30-5:30 pm

Gouache Holiday Cards: Paint a Cozy Snow Scene! with Jeanine Hasty | Dec. 2nd | 6-8 pm

Mini Barnquilt Painting Workshop with Cinda Ebner | Dec 3rd |12-3 pm

Holiday Printmaking: Handmade Card Workshop with Hannah Little | Dec. 3rd and 4th | 6-7 pm

Crochet Ornaments Workshop with Meredith Ross | Dec. 4 | 5:30-7:30 pm

Handmade Bracelet and Keychain Workshop with Melody Haven | Dec. 5 | 10 am-12 pm

All workshops will be held at the Watauga Arts Council, located at 377 Shadowline Drive in Boone. Participants are encouraged to register early, as class sizes are limited to ensure personalized instruction and a comfortable, creative environment.

Registration is now open. Visit www.watauga-arts.org/classes to view the full schedule and reserve your spot today!