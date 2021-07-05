Waitsel Smith is the Artist in Residency This Week at Edgewood Cottage Through July 11

Local painter Waitsel Smith is the artist in residency from July 5 through July 11 at the Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.

One artist will fill the walls of Edgewood Cottage this week. North Carolina artist Waitsel Smith is a visual artist living in Lenoir with over 30 years of experience painting the people and places of North Carolina.

Waitsel works in oils and watercolors and is considered a master landscape, portrait and figure painter. Waitsel is also a magazine and television illustrator, including work for the Travel Channel.

Come meet Waitsel at Edgewood Cottage from July 5th through July 11 to enjoy his N. C. Wyeth style of painting.

