Pop Musician Vance Fite to Perform at High Country Grizzlies Halftime Show Saturday, May 27

While seeing high-caliber indoor football in the High Country is a reward in itself, the High Country Grizzlies have something special to offer fans attending the team’s Saturday, May 27 matchup against the Columbus Lions. Up-and-coming pop artist Vance Fite will entertain the crowd at the Holmes Convocation Center in support of his latest single, “All Your Love.”

The Atlanta-born artist’s musical interests span a relatively wide range of genres.

“I’m definitely a pop guy, but I also grew up in Atlanta and have a fond love of hip-hop,” Fite said.

Fite kicked off his career in music after a skating accident kept him from walking for half a year. Looking for ways to pass the time, Fite picked up a guitar that had been lying around for a couple years. Before long, 14-year-old Fite started his first band.

Since first falling in love with the guitar, Fite has made music his life’s goal. Fite has spent years working as a touring musician, having opened for giants like Questlove, Ying Yang Twins, Hot Chelle Rae, Yelawolf, Wynonna Judd, The Civil Wars, Augustana and Manchester Orchestra.

More recently, Fite has transitioned from a touring musician supporting other acts to a solo artist focusing on his own interests first and foremost. To fill out his live sound, Fite performs with drummer and Boone native Brian Russell Collins.

“The beauty of being a solo act is getting to explore and try new things. It’s easy in the sense that it is nimble and we can be flexible with what we do,” Fite said.

Fite’s largest show as a solo act to date, the upcoming performance holds a special place in Collins’ heart as well.

“To be able to do this in my hometown is very special to me. And the fact that Vance and I get to do this together is an amazing thing,” Collins said.

To say Fite is not excited about his latest releases would be an understatement. However, live performances are what make music truly special for the pop artist.

“You can listen to a record at home, but if your show isn’t more engaging, why are you playing a show?” Fite mused.

While pop and hip-hop are the defining influences in his music, Fite understands that playing in live settings often requires something extra of performers.

“Musically, everything I write is melody driven. But in performances, I want to have the intensity of a rock show. We bring everything we have and leave it on the stage,” Fite said.

Fite certainly takes pride in his recorded material, but the intensity of live performances is the central cause for Fite’s lifelong love of music.

“Playing shows is my favorite. At the end of the day, I make music to play shows.”

Saturday’s halftime show in the Holmes Convocation Center will undoubtedly be one of the most memorable performances in the emerging artist’s still-youthful career. Fite is also especially thankful for the Grizzlies’ interest in his music.

“The Grizzlies have been super cool with us, and we want to form a long-term relationship with them,” Fite said.

Click here to learn more about Vance Fite and his music. You can also check out Fite’s latest single, “All Your Love,” here.

For more information on Fite’s upcoming halftime show, visit the performance’s Facebook event page or contact the High Country Grizzlies at [email protected] or (829) 263-6152.

If you’ve never seen Vance Fite live, next Saturday’s show is a must-see event. The up-and-coming musician’s future is only looking brighter after every performance or new release.

“Working on new music is the big thing for me. I have a ton of songs I have been sitting on.”

The High Country Grizzlies will take on the Columbus Lions on Saturday, May 27 at the Holmes Convocation Center. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. You can purchase tickets for the game here.

Check out the music video to “Abigail” below.



