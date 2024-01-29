Valentines in the Valle On Line Silent Auction Bidding Begins Wednesday, January 31st

Mr. Allen Ingram’s Woodworking and Construction Enrichment Program built two seater benches last year, three of which are in the Valentines for the Valle Silent Auction.

The Valle Crucis Parent Teacher Student Organization is hosting the 2nd Annual Valentines in the Valle On-Line Silent Auction from Wednesday, January 31st until Wednesday, February 7th at 11:59pm.

Currently, over 50 items, including high country experiences, local dining options, unique retail opportunities, art, and high quality items created by Valle Crucis School’s own enrichment programs are listed on the website.

Valentines in the Valle is one of the PTSO’s biggest fundraisers and as always, 100% of the money raised goes right back into supporting enrichment programs, teachers and staff, and ensuring that all VCS students have opportunities to engage in book fairs, field trips, and festivals.

In addition to the tremendous amount of local support, VCS students and families are putting together unique, one of a kind items. This year highlights both the Stained Glass Enrichment Program taught by Middle School Teacher Natasha Lyons and the Woodworking & Construction Enrichment Program taught by middle school teacher Allen Ingram.

Kaitlyn Myers (VCS 8th grade glass of 2023/ WHS Class of 2027) donated one of the stained glass pictures she created with Lyons.

The Woodworking Enrichment program of 2023 donated a total of three two seater picnic benches to the 2024 auction.

Additionally, several VCS families volunteered to put together themed, high quality, and exciting baskets for the auction.

The auction is open to everyone, with larger items requiring a plan for local pick up. Winning bidders will be able to claim their prizes before Valentines day, making this the perfect way to celebrate any Valentine’s in your life or to treat yourself and support Valle Crucis School while you do it.

Shipping is available for a nominal fee on some items. Items can also be picked up by winning bidders at Valle Crucis School on February 9th from 2-6:00pm.

If any business is interested in making a donation to the auction, please reach out to the Valle Crucis PTSO at vallecrucisptso@gmail.com. All businesses who donate are recognized as an auction sponsor and the donor of that item.

Please visit https://vallecrucisptso.betterworld.org/auctions/valentines-valle-silent-auction to get a preview of the auction.

OTHER LINKS:

Valle Crucis School PTSO Website:

https://vallecrucisptso.com/

Direct Link to the Valentines in the Valle Silent Auction:

https://vallecrucisptso.betterworld.org/auctions/valentines-valle-silent-auction

Kaitlyn Meyer current freshman at WHS, was an 8th grade student at the time she created the stained glass piece available in the Valentines for th Valle Silent Auction. Here she engages in Stained Glass Making in her VCS enrichment program last year.

Kaitlyn Myers (2023 VCS 8th grade graduate) and VCS Stained Glass Enrichment Instructor/ Middle School Teacher Natasha Lyons show the stained glass pieces they created together.



