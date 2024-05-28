1000 x 90

Upcoming Barn Quilt Painting Summer Workshops to be Held at the Watauga Arts Council June 20 and July 18

The Watauga Arts Council will host two barn quilt painting workshops this summer. Participants will create their own design with help from the artist-instructor, Cinda Ebner. Then they will learn the techniques needed to produce a beautiful and durable 2×2 barn quilt suitable for display outdoors or indoors. Cost is $125 and includes all supplies. Workshop dates and times, with registration links, are as follows: 

  • June workshop – Wednesday, June 19 and Thursday, June 20, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. 

June registration link: https://bit.ly/barnquiltclassjune2024 

  • July workshop – Thursday, July 18 and Friday, July 19, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

July registration link: https://bit.ly/barnquiltclassjuly2024 

