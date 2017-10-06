Tweetsie Railraod: Ghost Train Tickets Available

Published Friday, October 6, 2017 at 12:24 pm

Ghouls, ghosts, and goblins, oh my! Ghost Train tickets are available for purchase. The Ghost Train is open on Fridays and Saturdays in October (Oct.6 and Oct. 7, Oct. 13 and Oct. 14, Oct. 20 and Oct. 21, Oct. 27 and Oct. 28). The gates open at 7:30 p.m.

Admission costs $38.00 per person. Children ages two and under enter for free. Tickets are required to be purchased ahead of time, and are limited in number. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time, in order to ensure visiting the Ghost Train. Tickets may be purchased online or at the admissions office. https://tweetsie.com/buy-tickets/

If you have yet to visit Ghost Train, Tweetsie Railroad describes the event as, “Tweetsie Railroad will transform into a haunted park complete with Halloween thrills and chills for everyone. Daytime park visitors can still enjoy all of Tweetsie Railroad’s Wild West adventures, rides, shows and attractions; but when darkness sets in, the ghouls will come out to play and unexpected surprises will wait around every corner. The highlight of each evening is a ride on Tweetsie Railroad¹s star Halloween attraction, the spooky Ghost Train, which departs into the dark night every 30 minutes. The theme for this year¹s Ghost Train is Escape from Area 12.

Tweetsie Railroad’s Ghost Train is a beloved Halloween tradition for guests from near and far, offering family-friendly frights and haunting entertainment for visitors of all ages. In fact, the Southeast Tourism Society named Ghost Train one of the Top 20 Events in the Southeast² because it offers scary and safe fun for everyone.”

The Ghost Train has a lot of activities which include: Ghost Train Ride, Haunted House, Halloween Shows on Main Street, 3-D Maze, Black Hole™, Trick-or-Treating, Freaky Forest, Warp Tunnel and the Tweetsie Palace Spooktacular Black Light Show.

For more information, or to purchase tickets call (828) 264- 9061 or visit https://tweetsie.com/ .

