Turchin Center for the Visual Arts Unveils Two Moving Exhibitions at the Winter Celebration

The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts is proud to announce the unveiling of two thought-provoking exhibitions, “Considering Carbon” by Kathleen Thum, and “Revelation” by Michael O’Neill, both set to open on December 1, 2023, during the Winter Exhibition Celebration.

As an institution committed to addressing the pressing issues of our time, the Turchin Center emphasizes the ongoing climate conversations in its curatorial choices. The center welcomes creative responses from artists that delve into the local, regional, and global implications of climate change.

“Our goal is to provide a platform for artists to share their insights, wildest ideas, inspired hopes, and waking dreams concerning the immediate present and the future,” says Mary Anne Redding, Senior Curator of the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts.

Exhibitions Overview:

Kathleen Thum: Considering Carbon

In “Considering Carbon,” Kathleen Thum explores the intricate relationship between humanity and carbon. Through a multi-media approach, Thum invites viewers to contemplate the profound influence of carbon on our daily lives and its role in the larger context of climate change. Her work serves as a poignant reflection on the interconnectedness of human existence with the natural world.

Michael O’Neill: Revelation

“Revelation” by Michael O’Neill delves into the power of art as a transformative and revelatory force. O’Neill’s work challenges conventional perspectives, offering viewers an immersive

experience that sparks introspection and contemplation. Through a fusion of traditional and contemporary techniques, O’Neill’s exhibition invites visitors to explore the intersection of art, spirituality, and environmental consciousness.

Winter Exhibition Celebration Details:

Join us for an evening of artistic exploration, community engagement, and celebration at the Winter Exhibition Celebration on December 1, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts. The event promises an immersive experience featuring the opening of the two exhibitions, the opportunity to engage with the artists, delightful refreshments, and live music to enhance the celebratory atmosphere.

Courtesy of the Turchin Center.

