Toe River Arts Spring Studio Tour is Happening May 31 -June 2 from 10am – 5pm Each Day

The Toe River Arts Spring Studio Tour is happening May 31 -June 2, 2024, from 10am – 5pm each day and don’t forget the “Meet the Artists” reception on May 31 from 5:30-7:30.

Featuring over 90 artists and 10 galleries spread throughout Mitchell & Yancey Counties, nestled between Roan Mountain with exquisite rhododendron blooms and Mount Mitchell the highest peak east of the Mississippi, the Toe River Arts Studio Tour is a free, self-guided tour through the artist studios of the Toe River Valley.

Only 40 minutes north of Asheville, an hour from Johnson City, and two hours from Charlotte & Greenville, the Studio Tour, which has been happening for more than a quarter of a century, makes for an exciting day trip or a fantastic way to enjoy a weekend mini vacation all while visiting our talented Toe River Arts artist members who are glass blowers, jewelers, printmakers, potters, fiber artists, metal workers, painters, sculptors, photographers, mixed media artists, and woodworkers.

Artist studios are exciting places to visit because every artist has their own unique creative practice and processes. When we are allowed access to these places of creative making, we catch a glimpse into the minds of the makers, we learn about what inspires them, and we are given the chance to witness something very dear and often private.

Visitors can count on the studios being as unique as the artists: the building off to the side of the house, or across the field, or down the road, or right off the main road, or down a gravel one-lane. Two-stories with a gallery space, small and cozy with a table set up or cleared off for display. Still there are others that devote a corner to each artist sharing the space.

The June Studio Tour Exhibition is now open in the Kokol Gallery, in Toe River Arts’ Spruce Pine location at 269 Oak Ave, and runs through Sunday, June 9, 2024. This exhibition gives visitors an opportunity to have a glimpse into each studio and plan their route. It is also a great place to begin the tour or take a break from a day of non-stop art and artists.

Normal gallery hours are Tuesday – Saturday, 10:30am to 5pm, Tuesday through Sunday; and 10am – 5pm during the Studio Tour, 5/31 – 6/2.

The Chambers of Commerce in Burnsville-Yancey and Mitchell County provide information on lodging, eateries, and other local events. Toe River Arts is grateful to Explore Burnsville for being our event sponsor.

Toe River Arts is a non-profit organization that has been connecting the community with the arts for over four decades.

