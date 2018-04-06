Today’s Email Announcements

Mayland Community College Courses

Bike Repair: The Doctor Is In (6 Hours)

Albert Einstein said it best, “Life is like riding a bicycle, to keep your balance you must keep moving.” That is what we want to do, keep you moving. Join JC Lakey of HQ Bike and Outdoor on this journey to maintaining your bike. Start at the beginning with tube change/tire repair and progress into advanced care. Bring your bike and let’s get started in this quick course to keep you moving! Students will receive a Co2 flat kit to work with and take home. For more information on this course visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828.733.5883. Class begins on April 16 at 6 p.m. at MCC’s classroom located at the Historic Banner Elk School. Registration for Continuing Education classes is always open and you can register and pay online.

Drawing (18 Hours)

NEW! Drawing is fundamental for any form of 2 or 3 dimensional art making. Learning to see and conceptualize or interpret helps us bring our creative visions to life. Take first steps or refresh your technique in a fun, interactive environment. All levels are most welcome! For more information on this course visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828.733.5883. Class begins on April 19 at 10 a.m. at MCC’s classroom located at the Historic Banner Elk School. Registration for Continuing Education classes is always open and you can register and pay online.

Wonderful World of Ginseng (3 Hours)

Ginseng, believed to restore and enhance well-being, may be hiding in our own backyard. Join Rodney Wise as he shares with you properties of this mysterious herb, gives tips for identification of ginseng, and the laws surrounding it. Rodney has grown ginseng on a medium scale and will share with you a wealth of information gained from trial and error in his own adventure. For more information on this course visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828.733.5883. Class begins on April 24 at 6 p.m. at MCC’s Avery Learning Center. Registration for Continuing Education classes is always open and you can register and pay online.

Notary (8 Hours)

This eight-hour class prepares students for the required NC Notary Public test. To become a notary, you just be 18 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED, and pass the test given at the end of class. Preregistration and prepayment are required 24 hours before the class date. Participants must purchase and read the manual prior to the class. For more information on this course visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828.733.5883. Class begins on April 27 at 8 a.m. at MCC’s Avery Learning Center. Registration for Continuing Education classes is always open and you can register and pay online.

The Small Business Center and Toe River Arts Council (TRAC) are working together to offer seminars that will enable you to build and grow your creative business. Come to downtown Spruce Pine at the beautiful facilities of the TRAC Art Resource Center to check out our interesting class line-up!

Tips for Success from the Yummy Mud Puddle (2 Hours)

NEW! Get tips for long term success from area artists Claudia Dunaway and John Richards with the Yummy Mud Puddle. With local insight and over 100 years of combined experience in operating a thriving studio, this seminar will be very informative and entertaining. Learn how to “make a living” in the arts business. For more information on this free class or to pre-register visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828-766-1295. Class begins at 5:30 p.m. on April 25 at the TRAC Art Resource Center Spruce Pine.

How to Make Money Doing What You Love (3 Hours)

NEW! Turn your passion into a paycheck by learning 10 money tips for entrepreneurs. You’ll learn about budgeting, pricing, and inventory to gain essential tools for success. For more information on this free class or to pre-register visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828-766-1295. Class begins at 5:30 p.m. on April 17 at MCC’s Mitchell Campus in Spruce Pine.

Grant Writing for Beginners (3 Hours)

Grants can be a source of income for both nonprofit and for-profit businesses. How do you find out about grants? How much money is available? What is the application process like? We will consider these issues and more in this seminar. For more information on this free class or to pre-register visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828-766-1295. Class begins at 5:30 p.m. on April 19 at MCC’s Mitchell Campus in Spruce Pine.

How to Get More Customers (3 Hours)

NEW! Learn proven marketing techniques to grow your customer base. Take home a personalized strategy to market your business. Discover strengths and opportunities to build your business or concept. For more information on this free class or to pre-register visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828-766-1295. Class begins at 5:30 p.m. on April 24 at MCC’s Mitchell Campus in Spruce Pine.

Advanced Grant Writing (3 Hours)

You have identified a project you want to accomplish and a potential grant funder for financing. Now what do you do? This seminar will discuss how to evaluate a grant proposal, how grants are scored for approval, and how to write a grant. We will also discuss how grants are administered and monitored by the funders. For more information on this free class or to pre-register visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828-766-1295. Class begins at 5:30 p.m. on April 26 at MCC’s Mitchell Campus in Spruce Pine.

Public Water and Sewer System Development Fee Act

In response to the passage of the Public Water and Sewer System Development Fee Act by the General Assembly last year, the Town of Boone has contracted with Raftelis Financial Consultants to prepare an evaluation to aid in the implementation of cost-justified water and wastewater system development fees. One of the requirements of this new law is that the Town post the system development fee analysis on its website for at least 45 days

and to accept public comment during that time. A link to the analysis can be found under the Public Comment section of the Town of Boone website (www.townofboone.net). Public comment may be submitted in person at Town Hall located at 567 W. King Street; by mail to Town Hall c/o John Ward, Town Manager Post Office 192 Boone, NC 28607 or by email to john.ward@townofboone.net. After the conclusion of the 45-day public comment period,

the Boone Town Council will conduct a public hearing to allow for further public comment. After the public hearing, the Town Council will consider adoption of the water and wastewater system development fees prior to the July 1, 2018 state mandated deadline. For questions, please contact Town Hall at 828.268.6200.

Grandfather Mountain State Park 2018 Annual Wildflower Walks Free and Open to the Public

Join a park ranger for a guided wildflower walk in Grandfather Mountain State Park. There is a walk for everyone – some are more challenging but some do not venture far from the parking lot. Grandfather Mountain produces an amazing variety of wildflowers, which change from week to week, so join us throughout the season to experience the changes!

The Profile Trail is located at 4198 NC Highway 105 N, Banner Elk, NC 28604

Boone Fork Parking Lot is located on the Blue Ridge Parkway; just north of mile marker 300

Directions : http://goo.gl/dEizYH

Bear Paw State Natural Area is located at the very end of Dutch Creek Road

Directions: https://goo.gl/maps/HSbWFuGpodp

2018 Grandfather Mountain State Park Annual Wildflower Walks_apr-may

Public Comment Period on Proposal to Move Confederate Monuments to Close, 4/12

Raleigh, N.C. – The North Carolina Historical Commission Confederate Monuments Study Committee has set a deadline for the acceptance of public comments on a petition to relocate three Confederate monuments from the State Capitol grounds in Raleigh to the Bentonville Battlefield State Historic Site in Four Oaks, N.C. The public comment period will close at midnight, Thursday, April 12 (Eastern Standard Time). The committee was formed by the N.C. Historical Commission after it received a petition last fall from the N.C. Department of Administration to relocate the three monuments from State Capitol grounds. The committee has been accepting public comments on the issue since its inception, and established an online portal in late January (https://www.ncdcr.gov/comment -relocation-monuments ) to accept comments from the public. More than 4,700 comments have been submitted via the online portal, email, U.S. mail and other means since the committee began accepting comments. The committee also held a public hearing March 21 in Raleigh. For more information about the North Carolina Historical Commission, visit www.ncdcr.gov/nchc. About the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR) is the state agency with a vision to be the leader in using the state’s natural and cultural resources to build the social, cultural, educational and economic future of North Carolina. NCDNCR’s mission is to improve the quality of life in our state by creating opportunities to experience excellence in the arts, history, libraries and nature in North Carolina by stimulating learning, inspiring creativity, preserving the state’s history, conserving the state’s natural heritage, encouraging recreation and cultural tourism, and promoting economic development. NCDNCR includes 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, two science museums, three aquariums and Jennette’s Pier, 39 state parks and recreation areas, the N.C. Zoo, the nation’s first state-supported Symphony Orchestra, the State Library, the State Archives, the N.C. Arts Council, State Preservation Office and the Office of State Archaeology, along with the Division of Land and Water Stewardship. For more information, please call (919) 807-7300 or visit www.ncdcr.gov

Mayland Community College Plant Swap, 4/28

Mayland Community College will host a Plant Swap April 28 from 10 am-2 pm in the main parking lot on the Mitchell Campus in Spruce Pine. Free Heirloom tomato seedlings will be given away while supplies last. Bring plants to trade and purchase plants from MCC and local nurseries. All legal varieties of plants acceptable for trade. Free hot dogs/ drinks available on a first come, first serve basis beginning at 11 a.m. Want a table for your plants? Questions? Contact the MCC Foundation at 828-766-1233 or mccfoundation@mayland.edu.