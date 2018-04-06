Today’s Email Announcements

Bike Repair: The Doctor Is In (6 Hours)
Albert Einstein said it best, “Life is like riding a bicycle, to keep your balance you must keep moving.” That is what we want to do, keep you moving. Join JC Lakey of HQ Bike and Outdoor on this journey to maintaining your bike. Start at the beginning with tube change/tire repair and progress into advanced care. Bring your bike and let’s get started in this quick course to keep you moving! Students will receive a Co2 flat kit to work with and take home. For more information on this course visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828.733.5883. Class begins on April 16 at 6 p.m. at MCC’s classroom located at the Historic Banner Elk School. Registration for Continuing Education classes is always open and you can register and pay online.
Drawing (18 Hours)
NEW! Drawing is fundamental for any form of 2 or 3 dimensional art making. Learning to see and conceptualize or interpret helps us bring our creative visions to life. Take first steps or refresh your technique in a fun, interactive environment. All levels are most welcome! For more information on this course visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828.733.5883. Class begins on April 19 at 10 a.m. at MCC’s classroom located at the Historic Banner Elk School. Registration for Continuing Education classes is always open and you can register and pay online.
Wonderful World of Ginseng (3 Hours)
Ginseng, believed to restore and enhance well-being, may be hiding in our own backyard. Join Rodney Wise as he shares with you properties of this mysterious herb, gives tips for identification of ginseng, and the laws surrounding it. Rodney has grown ginseng on a medium scale and will share with you a wealth of information gained from trial and error in his own adventure. For more information on this course visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828.733.5883. Class begins on April 24 at 6 p.m. at MCC’s Avery Learning Center. Registration for Continuing Education classes is always open and you can register and pay online.
Notary (8 Hours)
This eight-hour class prepares students for the required NC Notary Public test. To become a notary, you just be 18 years of age, have a high school diploma or GED, and pass the test given at the end of class. Preregistration and prepayment are required 24 hours before the class date. Participants must purchase and read the manual prior to the class. For more information on this course visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828.733.5883. Class begins on April 27 at 8 a.m. at MCC’s Avery Learning Center. Registration for Continuing Education classes is always open and you can register and pay online.
The Small Business Center and Toe River Arts Council (TRAC) are working together to offer seminars that will enable you to build and grow your creative business. Come to downtown Spruce Pine at the beautiful facilities of the TRAC Art Resource Center to check out our interesting class line-up!
Tips for Success from the Yummy Mud Puddle (2 Hours)
NEW! Get tips for long term success from area artists Claudia Dunaway and John Richards with the Yummy Mud Puddle. With local insight and over 100 years of combined experience in operating a thriving studio, this seminar will be very informative and entertaining. Learn how to “make a living” in the arts business. For more information on this free class or to pre-register visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828-766-1295. Class begins at 5:30 p.m. on April 25 at the TRAC Art Resource Center Spruce Pine.
How to Make Money Doing What You Love (3 Hours)
NEW! Turn your passion into a paycheck by learning 10 money tips for entrepreneurs. You’ll learn about budgeting, pricing, and inventory to gain essential tools for success. For more information on this free class or to pre-register visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828-766-1295. Class begins at 5:30 p.m. on April 17 at MCC’s Mitchell Campus in Spruce Pine.
Grant Writing for Beginners (3 Hours)
Grants can be a source of income for both nonprofit and for-profit businesses. How do you find out about grants? How much money is available? What is the application process like? We will consider these issues and more in this seminar. For more information on this free class or to pre-register visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828-766-1295. Class begins at 5:30 p.m. on April 19 at MCC’s Mitchell Campus in Spruce Pine.
How to Get More Customers (3 Hours)
NEW! Learn proven marketing techniques to grow your customer base. Take home a personalized strategy to market your business. Discover strengths and opportunities to build your business or concept. For more information on this free class or to pre-register visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828-766-1295. Class begins at 5:30 p.m. on April 24 at MCC’s Mitchell Campus in Spruce Pine.
Advanced Grant Writing (3 Hours)
You have identified a project you want to accomplish and a potential grant funder for financing. Now what do you do? This seminar will discuss how to evaluate a grant proposal, how grants are scored for approval, and how to write a grant. We will also discuss how grants are administered and monitored by the funders. For more information on this free class or to pre-register visit www.mayland.edu and click on the Continuing Education link or call 828-766-1295. Class begins at 5:30 p.m. on April 26 at MCC’s Mitchell Campus in Spruce Pine.
Public Water and Sewer System Development Fee Act
In response to the passage of the Public Water and Sewer System Development Fee Act by the General Assembly last year, the Town of Boone has contracted with Raftelis Financial Consultants to prepare an evaluation to aid in the implementation of cost-justified water and wastewater system development fees. One of the requirements of this new law is that the Town post the system development fee analysis on its website for at least 45 days
and to accept public comment during that time. A link to the analysis can be found under the Public Comment section of the Town of Boone website (www.townofboone.net). Public comment may be submitted in person at Town Hall located at 567 W. King Street; by mail to Town Hall c/o John Ward, Town Manager Post Office 192 Boone, NC 28607 or by email to john.ward@townofboone.net. After the conclusion of the 45-day public comment period,
the Boone Town Council will conduct a public hearing to allow for further public comment. After the public hearing, the Town Council will consider adoption of the water and wastewater system development fees prior to the July 1, 2018 state mandated deadline. For questions, please contact Town Hall at 828.268.6200.
Grandfather Mountain State Park 2018 Annual Wildflower Walks Free and Open to the Public
Join a park ranger for a guided wildflower walk in Grandfather Mountain State Park. There is a walk for everyone – some are more challenging but some do not venture far from the parking lot. Grandfather Mountain produces an amazing variety of wildflowers, which change from week to week, so join us throughout the season to experience the changes!
- The Profile Trail is located at 4198 NC Highway 105 N, Banner Elk, NC 28604
- Boone Fork Parking Lot is located on the Blue Ridge Parkway; just north of mile marker 300
Directions: http://goo.gl/dEizYH
- Bear Paw State Natural Area is located at the very end of Dutch Creek Road
- Directions: https://goo.gl/maps/HSbWFuGpodp
2018 Grandfather Mountain State Park Annual Wildflower Walks_apr-may
Public Comment Period on Proposal to Move Confederate Monuments to Close, 4/12
Raleigh, N.C. – The North Carolina Historical Commission Confederate Monuments Study Committee has set a deadline for the acceptance of public comments on a petition to relocate three Confederate monuments from the State Capitol grounds in Raleigh to the Bentonville Battlefield State Historic Site in Four Oaks, N.C.
The public comment period will close at midnight, Thursday, April 12 (Eastern Standard Time).
The committee was formed by the N.C. Historical Commission after it received a petition last fall from the N.C. Department of Administration to relocate the three monuments from State Capitol grounds.
The committee has been accepting public comments on the issue since its inception, and established an online portal in late January (https://www.ncdcr.gov/comment
For more information about the North Carolina Historical Commission, visit www.ncdcr.gov/nchc.
Mayland Community College Plant Swap, 4/28
Mayland Community College will host a Plant Swap April 28 from 10 am-2 pm in the main parking lot on the Mitchell Campus in Spruce Pine. Free Heirloom tomato seedlings will be given away while supplies last. Bring plants to trade and purchase plants from MCC and local nurseries. All legal varieties of plants acceptable for trade. Free hot dogs/ drinks available on a first come, first serve basis beginning at 11 a.m. Want a table for your plants? Questions? Contact the MCC Foundation at 828-766-1233 or mccfoundation@mayland.edu.
Announcing: The First Ever Fundraising Event For Spirit Ride, 5/5
The “First Annual Kentucky Derby Fundraiser” will be held at Rising Star Equestrian Center off Poplar Grove Road in Boone. Formerly known as the Yohnalassee Saddle Club, the Equestrian Center has been given new life by local owners, Dennis and Dawn Muse. The Muse’s two youngest daughters have been competitive equestrians for a number of years. Dennis shared that “Fate worked out that we ended up getting this barn, and to see my two daughters beam with smiles when they’re on the back of a horse makes it all worthwhile.” The girls did some volunteer work for Spirit Ride and the Muse family felt that it was a good fit as a benefactor for a fundraising event at Rising Star.
Eileen Gaddy, co-owner of Gadabouts Catering Company, has seen how beneficial Therapeutic Riding can be. Prior to opening her widely successful catering business, Eileen was involved in social work. The need to help young people never went away and Eileen spends time each week with a young man who has been diagnosed with an Autism Spectrum Disorder. Gaddy picks him up from school and takes him to weekly Therapeutic Riding lessons at Spirit Ride. She has personally witnessed his growth in overcoming obstacles and finding methods that allow him to push through walls to find his joy. Eileen met Craig and Patty Adams of Spirit Ride while catering their son’s wedding which was held on the Spirit Ride campus in Banner Elk a few years back. Little did they know at the time that their paths would cross again in such a meaningful way.
One of the many activities planned for the fundraiser will be a Therapeutic Riding Demonstration given by Patty Adams. This will allow attendees to see first hand how impactful this alternative therapy can be.
Spirit Ride Therapeutic Riding Center is a 501(c)3 charity organization whose mission is dedicated to providing children with special needs the opportunity to learn, grow and strive to become their ideal selves through equine related therapeutic and educational activities. Spirit Ride utilizes principals of Therapeutic Riding (TR) as well as Equine Facilitated Learning (EFL) to achieve goals set by the child’s Therapy Team (educators, therapists and parents). This approach aids the rider in many ways. In a natural environment, TR/EFL is an organic combination of speech, physical and relationship-building therapy. This helps build a variety of skills:
- Balance & coordination
- Flexibility & core muscle strength
- Sequencing
- Speech & communication
- Self-esteem & self-confidence
- Self-awareness
- Socialization
Not only does the therapeutic process help clients to have the skills, confidence, independence, and ability to thrive in their academic, communicative and social development, it also promotes physical health and well-being.
For more information on attending the Kentucky Derby Fundraiser, or to learn more about Spirit Ride, please visit their website at www.SpiritRideNC.org Tickets for this event will be available online at https://SpiritRideDerby.eventbrite.com
Watauga County Public Library, Author Visit Program: “Kirk’s Raiders”, 4/19
Watauga County Public Library, 140 Queen Street, Boone, North Carolina
JAM Day Planned at Blue Ridge Music Center, 5/19
Galax, Virginia –Junior Appalachian Musicians, Inc. is calling all students and teachers of traditional old time and bluegrass music to participate in JAM Day on Saturday, May 19 at the Blue Ridge Music Center near Galax, Virginia. JAM Day will provide multiple learning opportunities for kids through workshops and activities, as well as a training seminar for JAM instructors. A student performance will start at 4 p.m. and is open to families, friends and community members for free admission. Activities are free for all participants, which is made possible through JAM’s partnership with the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and Blue Ridge Music Center.
Workshops for the young musicians will be taught by area JAM teachers and other master musicians, and will include various levels of fiddle, banjo, guitar, mandolin, bass, mountain dance, singing, storytelling, and activities conducted by National Park Service Rangers. JAM Day also gives kids the chance to meet and play music with new friends in the spirit of the social culture of mountain music.
Participants are advised to pre-register by May 14 at www.jamkids.org/brmc in order to receive a meal at no cost and have first preference for workshop choices. On-site registration will be available beginning at 9:00 a.m. for those not pre-registered, and sign-in for those registered will start at 10:00 a.m. Parents are welcome, but not required to attend with their children, and additional arts/crafts activities will be available for younger siblings. Children should bring their own musical instrument(s) to participate. More information is available online or by calling the JAM, Inc. office at (276) 773-0573.
JAM, Inc. is the parent organization for 42 after school traditional music education programs in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. There are twelve JAM programs serving children in Southwest Virginia in the counties of Bland, Carroll, Floyd, Franklin, Montgomery, Scott, Smyth, Washington, Wise, and the City of Galax. JAM, Inc. provides communities with the tools and support they need to teach children how to play and dance to traditional old time and bluegrass music together. JAM Day is one of the many benefits they provide to kids and teachers at no cost in addition to helping start new JAM programs in areas with limited arts education opportunities for children. JAM Day is also being offered at Mars Hill University onSaturday, April 21.
Caldwell Arts Council Call for Artists for “Art Around Caldwell Studio Tour” to be Held 6/23
Artists and Crafters from Caldwell and contiguous counties are invited to open their home studios or set up in a local business within Caldwell County on Saturday, June 23, 2018, 9am-4pm, for the Art Around Caldwell Studio Tour.
Registration is $35 and includes a listing in the colorful studio tour brochure and marketing efforts to encourage visitors to visit your location.
Discounted registration is available to Caldwell County artists who are also participating in the Caldwell Visual Artists Competition.
Registration deadline is June 1, 2018 to allow time for tour guide design & mailing.
All details and the registration form are available on the website: http://www.caldwellarts.com/350-art-around-caldwell-studio-tours/
The Caldwell Arts Council is located at 601 College Ave SW, Lenoir; 828-754-2486; www.caldwellarts.com