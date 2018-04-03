Today’s Email Announcements

Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 6:57 pm

Prestigious Full-Tuition Elizabeth McRae Scholarship Recipients Announced

BANNER ELK, N.C. — Two incoming fall 2018 students, Emily Griffith of Connelly Springs, North Carolina, and Lucas Price, of Hudson, North Carolina, were named beneficiaries of the celebrated, full-tuition Elizabeth McRae Scholarship.

The recipients who were ultimately chosen as the winners initially competed on February 17 as part of the College’s annual Scholars Day. Hosted by the Lees-McRae Honors Program, the day invites qualified Honors Program students to participate in essay and interview competitions.

More than 140 students qualified for the prominent Lees-McRae College Honors Program, having attained a 3.75 high school GPA and SAT score over 1150 (ACT score over 25).

Griffith, an upcoming graduate of Burke Middle College, intends to study wildlife biology during her time at Lees-McRae.

She said her decision to come to the College largely hinged on the school’s one-of-a kind location, community and programming.

“The atmosphere at Lees-McRae is so different than that of any other college I have ever visited,” Griffith said. “There’s just something about the campus and community that makes it feel like home. I am so honored to have been given the opportunity to be a part of the Bobcat family!”

Price is completing his final months at Caldwell Early College. Similar to Griffith, Price gravitated towards the College’s atmosphere, faculty and staff. He will also pursue a degree in wildlife biology during his time at Lees-McRae.

“I feel that at Lees-McRae I will get a unique, experiential education and develop relationships that will last a lifetime,” he said. “Aside from the atmosphere of the campus, I chose Lees-McRae because of the awesome location, nestled in the mountains of western North Carolina.”

The Elizabeth McRae Scholarship was named after Elizabeth A. McRae, one of the two namesakes of the College. McRae was a summer school teacher at Lees-McRae in 1900 when it was an all-female school led by Lees-McRae founder, Rev. Edgar Tufts.

Lees-McRae College awards more than $14 million annually in institutional scholarships and grants and helps facilitate more than $27 million in financial aid. For more information on scholarship opportunities at Lees-McRae, visit lmc.edu/typesofaid or contact the Office of Financial Aid at 828.898.8740.

Camp GOTR (Girls on the Run)

New for 2018! Camp GOTR will provide a one-of-a-kind opportunity for girls to develop self-confidence and learn life skills they can use now and as they grow. Girls will enjoy building friendships in an exciting and inclusive setting that includes interactive games, being physically active, and expressing creativity through arts and crafts and storytelling. Led by caring and qualified Girls on the Run coaches, this week-long camp combines the best of the Girls on the Run program with all the fun of camp.

The program is designed to address physical, emotional, and social development in 3rd through 5th grade girls through fun and engaging lessons. Using an intentional curriculum that incorporates small and large group games, physical activity, interactive workshops, and individual reflection, girls learn valuable skills to help them build meaningful and positive connections with others.

Girls may register for 1, 2 or all 3 weeks

When:

June 11-15, 9:00am-5:00pm, Wilkesboro

July 9-13, 9:00am-5:00pm, Boone

July 23-27, 9:00am-5:00pm, Boone

Where:

Boone location: Optimist Club House, State Farm Road

Wilkesboro location:

Eligibility:

Any girl who is a rising 3rd – 5th grader

Fees:

$100 per week

For more information, please call 828-262-7557 or contact Mary Sheryl Horine at horinems@appstate.edu

Watauga County Parks and Rec Pickleball for Seniors

Pickleball Flyer

High Country Local First Memberships- New!

HCLF Press Release

Weekly Events at Lost Province Brewing Company, 4/4- 4/14

Short List

Wednesday, 4/04/18-Trivia at 7pm.

Thursday, 4/05/18-$3 Thirsty Thursday and Live Music with Madison Biddix at 7:30pm.

Friday, 4/06/18-Live Music: Hoot and Holler at 7:30pm.

Saturday, 4/07/18-Live Music: The Mountain Laurels at 7:30pm.

Sunday, 4/08/18- Live Music: Flat Five Jazz Quintet

Tuesday, 4/10/18- Get Lost for a Cause with New River Conservancy

Wednesday, 4/11/18-Trivia at 7pm.

Thursday, 4/12/18-$3 Thirsty Thursday and Live Music with Logan Flanagan at 7:30pm.

Friday, 4/13/18-Live Music: The Bailsmen at 7:30pm.

Saturday, 4/14/18-Live Music: Sycamore Bones at 7:30pm.

App State Emergency Siren Test, 4/4

By Jeff Cloninger

BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State University will test its campus siren warning system at 11:55 a.m., Wednesday, April 4, 2018.

Examples of the tones that are used in an emergency or during tests can be heard online at https://emergency.appstate.edu /siren-warning-system .

Appalachian uses the hi/low tone for emergencies, discontinuous air horn for tests of the system and the alert tone for all-clear signal.

For more information about the university’s AppState ALERT voice/text/email notification system, visit https://emergency.appstate.edu .

The siren tests are conducted on the first Wednesday of each month. Scheduled dates for Appalachian’s upcoming tests are May 2 and June 6.

Tweetsie Railroad Opening Day, 4/6

Blowing Rock’s Tweetsie Railroad has been a favorite destination for family fun since 1957! The original coal-fired train engine, Tweetsie, chugs along a 3-mile loop and gives children the chance to experience life in the Old Wild West, to eat delicious food and listen to catchy tunes from the period. The park will be open for the 2018 daytime operations beginning April 6, 2018, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Date/Time: Friday, April 6, 2018 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Location: Tweetsie Railroad, 300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane Blowing Rock, NC 28605

Website: https://tweetsie.com/special-events/opening-day/

Phone number: (828) 264-9061

BRAHM’s Upcoming Events: Gentle Yoga, 4/6

Gentle Yoga Friday, April 6, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Join us for Friday morning gentle yoga with instructor Kristina Cocke. Ease into the weekend with some gentle stretches to make your Friday truly great. Class begins promptly at 9 am. This class is donation based. A limited supply of bolsters, blocks, mats and straps will be provided, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own. Please make sure to RSVP as we are not open until 10 a.m. on Fridays, but will know to expect you. To reserve your spot, call the museum at (828) 295-9099 ext. 3006 or email Willard Watson at programs@blowingrockmuseum. org .

Boone Area Lions Hold Country Breakfast, 4/7

Contact: Susan Cole 336-877-1321

Where can you get all you can eat country breakfast for only $7? Eggs, pancakes, bacon and country ham will be on the menu when the Boone Area Lions Club holds its annual Country Breakfast on Saturday, April 7 from 7:00 – 11:00 am in the Fellowship Hall of the First Baptist Church of Boone on King Street. All are invited to eat in or take out. Tickets are available at the door for $7 for adults and $4 for children 6 and under.

The Boone Area Lions Club was founded in 1936 and was the first service club in Boone. The Lions will conduct a Blood Drive on May 1 at the Holiday Inn Express and sponsor the Lions Vision and Hearing screening unit onJune 30 at Walmart. Lions’ flags are displayed on seven holidays in downtown Boone and on Hwy 421. The first flags will be flown on May 19 for Armed Forces Day.

The proceeds from the Country Breakfast are used to support community projects aiding the visually and hearing impaired children and adults of the High Country. Lions assist those in need of glasses with the assistance of NC Lions, Inc. The club also assists local visually impaired residents by paying for the registration for one week summer camp sessions at Camp Dogwood on Lake Norman. Local residents are also able to participate in the Visually Impaired Persons fishing tournament at Nag’s Head in October.

The Boone Area Lions will also be collecting used eyeglasses during the breakfast to be sent to people in need in other countries. Last year Lions distributed more than six million glasses in developing nations. Local residents are urged to drop off used glasses, dark glasses, cell phones and hearing aids during the morning. Lions Club brooms will also be on sale.

Lions, who were first formed in 1917, have been celebrating 100 years of service this year and are recognized worldwide for their service to people who are blind and visually impaired. This service began when Helen Keller challenged Lions to become “knights of the blind, in the crusade against darkness” during the 1925 Lions Clubs International convention, and the organization has followed that direction in the 93 years since. Lions Clubs International is the largest international service organization in the world with more than1.4 million members in 46,000 clubs in more than 210 countries and geographical locations.

In addition, Lions make a strong commitment to young people through many youth programs. The Boone club supports a Cub Scout pack and a Little League baseball team. Lions also work to improve the environment, build homes for the disabled, support diabetes education, and, through the Lions Club International Foundation, provide disaster relief around the work.

The Boone Area Lions Club meets for a lunch meeting at 12:00 pm on the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Sagebrush Restaurant. For further information about the Lions or to attend a meeting, call Lion Roger Bodo at 828-260-2019.

Watauga Humane Society’s Tour for Life Adoption Event, 4/8

BRAHM’s Upcoming Events: Traveling Smithonian through 4/28

The Smithsonian is HERE! The Way We Worked | March 20 – April 28, 2018 The Smithsonian Traveling exhibition The Way We Worked, adapted from an original exhibition developed by the National Archives, explores how work became such a central element in American culture by tracing the many changes that affected the workforce and work environments over the past 150 years. The exhibition draws from the Archives’ rich collections to tell this compelling story. Don’t miss this exciting exhibition!!! The Way We Worked has been made possible in Watauga County at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum by the North Carolina Humanities Council. The Way We Worked, an exhibition created by the National Archives, is part of Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and State Humanities Councils nationwide. Support for Museum on Main Street has been provided by the United States Congress.

Spirit Ride’s Kentucky Derby Fundraiser, 5/5

The “First Annual Kentucky Derby Fundraiser” will be held at Rising Star Equestrian Center off Poplar Grove Road in Boone. Formerly known as the Yohnalassee Saddle Club, the Equestrian Center has been given new life by local owners, Dennis and Dawn Muse. The Muse’s two youngest daughters have been competitive equestrians for a number of years. Dennis shared that “Fate worked out that we ended up getting this barn, and to see my two daughters beam with smiles when they’re on the back of a horse makes it all worthwhile.” The girls did some volunteer work for Spirit Ride and the Muse family felt that it was a good fit as a benefactor for a fundraising event at Rising Star. Eileen Gaddy, co-owner of Gadabouts Catering Company, has seen how beneficial Therapeutic Riding can be. Prior to opening her widely successful catering business, Eileen was involved in social work. The need to help young people never went away and Eileen spends time each week with a young man who has been diagnosed with an Autism Spectrum Disorder. Gaddy picks him up from school and takes him to weekly Therapeutic Riding lessons at Spirit Ride. She has personally witnessed his growth in overcoming obstacles and finding methods that allow him to push through walls to find his joy. Eileen met Craig and Patty Adams of Spirit Ride while catering their son’s wedding which was held on the Spirit Ride campus in Banner Elk a few years back. Little did they know at the time that their paths would cross again in such a meaningful way. One of the many activities planned for the fundraiser will be a Therapeutic Riding Demonstration given by Patty Adams. This will allow attendees to see first hand how impactful this alternative therapy can be. Spirit Ride Therapeutic Riding Center is a 501(c)3 charity organization whose mission is dedicated to providing children with special needs the opportunity to learn, grow and strive to become their ideal selves through equine related therapeutic and educational activities. Spirit Ride utilizes principals of Therapeutic Riding (TR) as well as Equine Facilitated Learning (EFL) to achieve goals set by the child’s Therapy Team (educators, therapists and parents). This approach aids the rider in many ways. In a natural environment, TR/EFL is an organic combination of speech, physical and relationship-building therapy. This helps build a variety of skills: Balance & coordination

Flexibility & core muscle strength

Sequencing

Speech & communication

Self-esteem & self-confidence

Self-awareness

Socialization Not only does the therapeutic process help clients to have the skills, confidence, independence, and ability to thrive in their academic, communicative and social development, it also promotes physical health and well-being. For more information on attending the Kentucky Derby Fundraiser, or to learn more about Spirit Ride, please visit their website at www.SpiritRideNC.org Tickets for this event will be available online at https://SpiritRideDerby.eventbrite.com

Upcoming Sparta Events, Starting in June

Come to Sparta, located in Northwest North Carolina, and enjoy concerts by Grammy nominated singer/songwriters, John McCutcheon and Gretchen Peters on June 22nd and June 23rd. Workshops will be offered on the morning of the 23rd. It will be two days filled with mountains, music, and more. For more information, visit www.backwoodsbeat.com or call 336.363.2312

Music on Main in Downtown Sparta takes place the first Friday of each month starting June 1st and ending October 5th. The music starts at 6pm with several types of music on five stages. For more information, call 336.372.5473 or visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Spartamusiconmain/.

