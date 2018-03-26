Today’s Email Announcements

Published Monday, March 26, 2018 at 1:13 pm

Weekly Events at Lost Province Brewing Company, 3/25- 4/1

Tuesday, 3/27/18- Beer 101 featuring Belgian Beers part II.

Wednesday, 3/28/18-80’s Themed Trivia at 7pm.

Thursday, 3/29/18-$3 Thirsty Thursday and Open Mic Night with Mike Preslar at 7:30pm.

Friday, 3/30/18-Live Music: Good Vibes Jazz Trio at 7:30pm.

Saturday, 3/31/18-Live Music: Millie Palmer Trio at 7:30pm.

Sunday, 4/01/18- Closed for Easter

Monday, 4/02/18-Bend and Brew at 5:30pm. Yoga and a pint of Beer!

Wednesday, 4/04/18-Trivia at 7pm.

Thursday, 4/05/18-$3 Thirsty Thursday and Live Music at 7:30pm.

Friday, 4/06/18-Live Music: Hoot and Holler at 7:30pm.

Saturday, 4/07/18-Live Music: The Mountain Laurels at 7:30pm.

Sunday, 4/08/18- Live Music: Flat Five Jazz Quintet

BRAHM Weekly Events, 3/27- 3/31

Appalachian Gastroenterology Will Join Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, 4/1

Boone, NC (March 26, 2018) – Appalachian Gastroenterology, also known as AppGastro, will become a member of Appalachian Regional Healthcare System (ARHS) on April 1, 2018. The practice, which is located less than a mile from Watauga Medical Center, will join Appalachian Regional Medical Associates (ARMA), the healthcare system’s multi-specialty practice group. Established in 1997, AppGastro specializes in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases that affect the digestive tract. Patients are often referred to AppGastro if they need to schedule a colonoscopy or if they suffer from acid reflux, indigestion, nausea, bloating, gallbladder disorders or abdominal pain. The practice is staffed by its founding board-certified gastroenterologist Douglas Trate, MD. Dr. Trate earned his undergraduate degree in Biology at the University of Pennsylvania and his Doctor of Medicine degree at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. His post graduate training included a three-year internal medicine residency and a three-year fellowship in gastroenterology at Temple University. Dr. Trate is joined in practice by Kimberly Taylor, FNP-C and Leah Leska, FNP-BC. Dr. Douglas Trate said of the transition, “After more than 20 years of private practice, we have decided that it’s time to just practice medicine and let someone else help us with the business aspect of running a medical practice. In this changing medical landscape, partnering with the hospital allows us to continue to deliver the best quality coordinated care, at the same time remain competitive by providing resources to hire top-notch staff, acquire state-of-the-art training and technology.” “We are very pleased to welcome AppGastro into the Appalachian Regional Medical Associates family,” said Robert Johnston, Vice President of Ambulatory Services and Clinical Integration. “Our goal in ARMA is to integrate our collective services in order to provide the best care possible for our patients.” The Boone office location, 870 State Farm Rd, Suite 102 , as well as the phone number 828-264-0029 will remain the same. To schedule an appointment at AppGastro, call 828-264-0029 . To learn more about Appalachian Regional Healthcare System visit apprhs.org

High Country Chapter of Military Officers Association of America Pancake Breakfast, 4/7

Join the High Country Chapter of Military Officers Association of America for a delicious homemade pancake breakfast! Proceeds from the event will be used to help fund the new Watauga County Veterans Memorial which will be located in beautiful Downtown Boone. The 6th annual pancake breakfast will take place on Saturday, April 7th from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Applebee’s Restaurant on Blowing Rock Road in Boone. Tickets are available for purchase at the door. Come out and thank a veteran and grab a short stack in support of a tall cause!

To learn more or to donate, please visit: facebook.com/hccmoaa or hccmoaa.org or email hccmoaa@gmail.com

Donations may be sent to:

Watauga County Veterans Memorial Fund

c/o High Country MOAA

Post Office Box 3312 Boone, NC 28607

High Country Chapter Military Officers Association of America is a 501(19) Veterans Organization Donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. North Carolina Solicitation License #SL011353 Financial information about this organization and a copy of its license are available from the State Solicitation Licensing Branch at 919-814-5400. The license is not an endorsement by the State.

Extension Offers Hands-on Shiitake Mushroom Cultivation Workshop, 4/13

Cultivating gourmet and medicinal mushrooms on logs has been a popular small farm enterprise in the High Country region for decades. The abundance of forested lands, and interest in local foods and medicines can make mushrooms a good fit for many landowners, farmers, and gardeners. While cultivating gourmet mushrooms such as shiitake and oyster on freshly-cut logs is a straightforward process, growers need to pay attention to certain details in order for mushroom production to succeed.

Cooperative Extension will offer a hands-on log mushroom cultivation workshop in Ashe County, NC during the 2017 inoculation season. The workshop will take place on Friday, April 13, 2018 outside of Jefferson, NC at the farm owned by Chad and Janie Poe. The workshop will run from 1-4 PM, and will cover the details of selecting mushroom species to grow, finding and cutting logs to use as substrate, choosing a cultivation site, and managing the logs for productive harvests. Participants will have the chance to examine and try-out tools that make log cultivation fast and easy.

Registration for the workshop itself is free. Participants wanting to take-home one or more shiitake logs of their own can pay $10 per inoculated log of around 3’ length x 6” diameter as part of the workshop. Payments for logs can be made to the Poes on the day of the workshop, depending upon quantities available.

The Poes’ farm where the mushroom workshop will be held is located at 1756 Frank Dillard Rd. Jefferson, NC 28640. Google Maps and most other GPS or online maps will get you there, but participants are welcome to contact Cooperative Extension for directions ahead of the workshop date.

For more information, e-mail rjboylan@ncsu.edu or call the Watauga County Extension Center at 828-264-3061.

Blue Ridge Artisan Center Calls for Artists and Artisans in Northwest N.C. Counties to Take Part, Submission Deadline 4/19

( Wilkes, Yadkin, Surry, Ashe, Alleghany, Watauga, Caldwell, Alexander and Iredell)

WILKESBORO , N.C. – The Blue Ridge Artisan Center, slated to open in summer 2018, invites regional artists and artisans in Northwest North Carolina counties to apply to join the Blue Ridge Artisan Guild and submit their artwork to be juried by a standards committee for sale in the center. The nine counties that make up Northwest North Carolina are Wilkes, Yadkin, Surry, Ashe, Alleghany, Watauga, Caldwell, Alexander and Iredell. The Blue Ridge Artisan Center (BRAC) will be located at 201 West Main Street in Wilkesboro in the historic Federal Building, commonly called the Old Federal Building, that was constructed in 1915. Anita Cranston has been named director of the Artisan Center.

“Many local citizens will recognize the building as the old post office and formerly the Board of Education building, and most recently, home of Johnson Realty. Now, Michelle and I are excited to be restoring the building to its original Federal-style architecture to become home to the Blue Ridge Artisan Center, a community and regional destination for arts and events,” said Dale Isom, of Heart of Folk.

“Membership into the Blue Ridge Artisan Guild will be available through a rigorous jury system by examination and review by the standards committee for submitted work currently made by the applicant. The jury process looks for mastery of the materials used and a comprehensive evaluation of the objects,” explained Lyle Wheeler, chairman of the Blue Ridge Artisan Guild. “The guild will represent its members collectively by offering space for exhibition and sales of their works at the BRAC. Furthermore, The BRAC will offer a photography studio capable of producing high-quality digital images of the juried work to help promote the creations of guild members, including items displayed at the center. All established and emerging artists and artisans need a portfolio of high-quality images that they can use when applying to arts and crafts shows and to entice interest in their works using internet marketing strategies.

Wheeler added, “Membership applicants not quite meeting the standards will be mentored to improve their work for resubmission, thereby encouraging emerging artisans to successful outcomes. We want to see all artists in Northwest North Carolina flourish.”

The deadline to submit works for the grand opening of BRAC is April 19, 2018 . The guild begins the first jury process on April 24, 2018 .

The following categories of art will be considered:

– Visual Arts (two- and three-dimensional): drawing, painting, photography, mosaics, calligraphy, architecture, ceramics, pottery, sculpture, conceptual art, lutherie and jewelry, using any media such as canvas, clay, wood, glass, leather, fiber, metal, paper, and natural materials,

– Literary Arts: prose (fiction and non-fiction), drama and poetry, including storytelling,

– Performing Arts: music, theatre and dance.

The BRAC will feature artisans who will display and demonstrate their talents, offering opportunities for the public to enjoy and purchase their creations.

“We want to spotlight Northwest North Carolina as a prominent hub of arts, crafts and music. Currently, we are reaching out to arts councils, galleries, artists and artisans to ask that they become a part of the guild and join us on this journey to create a regional arts renaissance,” said Michelle Isom. “We envision the Center being a gathering place for artists, artisans, musicians, and art and music lovers. Artists and artisans can display and demonstrate their talents, offering opportunities for the public to enjoy and purchase their creations. The public can gather to enjoy and take part in literary and performing arts events such as storytelling music performances, community jam sessions and dances.”

The Blue Ridge Artisan Guild is a non-profit corporation led by a board of directors representing the Northwest North Carolina counties. Officers of the board are Lyle Wheeler, chairman; Jim Trice, vice-chair; Katie Smithey, CPA, treasurer; and Alaina Carroll, secretary. The board seeks nine additional directors, one from each of the following counties: Wilkes, Yadkin, Surry, Ashe, Alleghany, Watauga, Caldwell, Alexander and Iredell, according to Mr. Isom. The guild will oversee the visual arts portion of the Blue Ridge Artisan Center.

Anyone interested in being a member of the Blue Ridge Artisan Guild or anyone interested in serving on the Blue Ridge Artisan Guild board of directors should contact Cranston at 336-990-9500 or director@blueridgeartisancente r.org

For more information on making a tax-exempt contribution to the Blue Ridge Artisan Association, please contact Anita Cranston at 336-990-9500 or director@blueridgeartisancente r.org

The Blue Ridge Artisan Center will serve as the heart of traditional crafts and visual and performing arts for the nine-county Northwest North Carolina region. The Artisan Center’s mission is to create opportunities for meaningful experiences in the visual and performing arts of local and regional artists and demonstrating artisans, while educating the community in our rich and diverse cultural heritage. This will be achieved by:

· Expanding the cultural horizons of children and the community through educational programs to ensure the preservation of our traditions from one generation to the next;

· Supporting and promoting local and regional artists, crafts people, musicians and performing artists through education and sharing of resources;

· Connecting artists through communications and shared experiences; and

· Exploring Northwest North Carolina’s art forms – from music to theater, sculpture to painting, to craftsmanship and culinary – to develop an understanding how they impact lives in this area.

Make plans to attend the Blue Ridge Artisan Center grand opening at 201 West Main Street in Wilkesboro. A date will be announced soon. To learn more about the Artisan Center, visit https://blueridgeartisancenter .org/

Watauga Humane Society’s 4th Annual Raffle, 4/29

Raffle tickets went on sale March 1st for Watauga Humane Society’s 4th Annual Raffle. We have some great prizes this year including two grand prizes. The first grand prize is a fabulous John Hardy sterling silver and diamond bracelet donated by Nancy McCormack and Richard Pons. The design is based on an ancient Japanese legend of the dragon chasing the flaming pearl. The flaming pearl is represented by 90 brilliant cut diamonds weighing approximately 1.75 carats. The appraised value of the bracelet is $2995.00.

The second grand prize is a pair of 2CTW 5 Row Omega Back gold and diamond earrings valued at $1350.00. The drawing for the grand prizes will be held April 29, at the shelter.

We will also hold weekly drawings for multiple smaller prizes ranging so get your tickets early to be eligible for these drawings. All tickets purchased are eligible for the weekly drawings as well as the grand prizes. Follow us on Facebook for announcements of weekly prizes and drawings.

https://www.facebook.com/WataugaHumaneSociety/

Raffle tickets are available for purchase at the shelter and from members of the Board of Directors. They can also be purchased online at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/sraffle

Only 1200 tickets will be sold.

Ensemble Stage 2018 Professional Summer Season Suspense Thriller Comedy Drama Comedy June 8 – June 16 June 29 – July 6 July 27 – Aug. 4 Aug 17 – Aug 25

To order your season tickets click on the Box Office logo, pick your dates and seat locations then give us a call at 828-414-1844 Forward this message Single show ticket sales, both online and by phone, will begin April 16

A Summer Filled With Fun & Drama Our 2018 Summer season starts off putting you on the edge of your seat with a suspense thriller filled with twists and turns. That's followed by a funny, fast-paced satirical look at life in a small Texas town with two actors portraying over 30 "unique" characters. Our third offering is a tense drama set in a 1960's seedy Brooklyn bodega. Finally, we wrap up our 2018 Professional Summer Season with a lighthearted comedy and a hilarious test of wills between baby boomers and Gen X'ers. SUMMER THEATRE CAMP REGISTRATION NOW OPEN Children will learn theatre basics from the inside-out including developing and writing their own play; designing, building, and painting their own set; finding and creating their own props and costumes; and performing their own play at the end of camp! Campers will learn acting techniques that will not only help in their performance, but in their everyday lives. We will learn improvisation, how to audition/interview, how to deliver a monologue/speech, and how to perform for an audience. The final performance of their original play will be on Friday, July 20th at 2pm. CAMP DATES: July 16 thru July 20 CAMP HOURS: 9am -3pm REGISTRATION LIMITED TO ONLY 12 CAMPERS

Email: info@ensemblestage.com

