Today’s Email Announcements

Published Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 12:52 pm

Studio 140 is Show Casing Art at Sorrento’s Bistro on Weekends in March

Studio 140 is currently featuring new horse paintings by artist Kent Paulette. Paulette will be painting live at Studio 140 and next door at Sorrento’s Bistro on weekends this March.

Paulette describes his newest painting titled At the Speed of Love: “I started out by creating the geometric shapes to give the horses an abstract and slightly whimsical feel. Next I stained the canvas with Creek Washes to give the horses a glow from within. Then I added thick texture with a palette knife to give the horses strength and wildness. I smeared the next layer of paint with my fingers and scraped at it with my fingernails so I’d be vulnerable to give the horses raw emotion. After that I came back with my brush and found the geometric shapes once again.”

Asheville Welcomes Elizabeth Smart, Where There’s Hope, There’s Healing, 3/8

Presented by Native Kitchen and Social Pub and Symmetry Financial Group: A Fundraiser for Our VOICE

Who: Elizabeth Smart

What: A message of Hope and Healing After Sexual Assault, held on International Women’s Day

When: March 8, 2018 at 7 p.m. at A-B Tech, held at the A-B Tech/Mission Health Conference Center

Tickets: For Sale Now at ourvoicenc.org

Price: $25/$10 Students/$100 VIP champagne reception & “meet and greet” with Elizabeth Smart (following the address)

Asheville, NC- You may remember Elizabeth Smart as a child abducted from her home and held captive for 9 months before her rescue. Now a woman, an activist for survivors, and a NY Times bestselling author, Elizabeth Smart shares her powerful message of hope and healing after sexual trauma.

Our VOICE, Buncombe County’s rape crisis and prevention center, welcomes Elizabeth Smart to Asheville on International Women’s Day, March 8th, 2018. Elizabeth Smart will discuss the healing journey that transformed her from survivor to thriver at a special event held at AB Tech, Mission Health Conference Center.

Elizabeth Smart will be introduced by North Carolina’s First Lady, Kristin Cooper. North Carolina Senator Terry Van Duyn will take the stage to introduce Kristen Cooper. Musical accompaniment will be performed Rhoda Weaver. Pre-release copies of Elizabeth Smarts’ new book, Where There’s Hope, will be available for sale at the event.

“From #MeToo to #Time’sUp, we are ready for a message of hope,” says Angélica Reza Wind, Our VOICE’s Executive Director. “As survivors everywhere are speaking out and raising their voices, we are proud be hosting an event that focuses on healing.”

“We’ve designed the program to include a private VIP Champagne Reception directly following the event, which will offer the community a chance to meet with and personally connect with Elizabeth Smart,” continues Wind. The VIP reception will also include music by Zingaro Soul, a local world-music ensemble, hors d’oeuvreand dessert prepared by local Chef Eric Scheffer.

“The outpouring of support that we’ve seen for this event from our business sponsors and allies show us that Asheville is ready to break the silence. Ticket sales are going great, and we’re expecting a full house on the 8th,” says Wind.

To purchase tickets visit www.ourvoicenc.org or contact the office by phone at 828-252-7576.

All proceeds from Where There’s Hope, There’s Healing directly support Our VOICE’s 24/7 rape crisis and advocacy services for all people ages 13 and up who have been impacted by sexual violence and human trafficking in Buncombe County. Through prevention education in middle, high schools and colleges across the region, Our VOICE also works to prevent sexual violence from happening in the first place.

For more information contact: angelicaw@ourvoicenc.org

High Country Lifelong Learners Movie Screening, 3/12

Watauga County Public Library, 140 Queen Street, Boone, NC

Monday, March 12, 2 pm

Join High Country Lifelong Learners for a free movie screening: ‘The Monuments Men’, starring George Clooney, Matt Damon, Bill Murray, John Goodman, Jean Dujardin, Bob Balaban, Hugh Bonneville, and Cate Blanchett.



Based on the true story of the greatest treasure hunt in history, The Monuments Men is an action drama focusing on an unlikely World War II platoon, tasked by FDR with going into Germany to rescue artistic masterpieces from Nazi thieves and returning them to their rightful owners. PG-13, 2014, 118 minutes. This is a co-sponsored program, in partnership between High Country Lifelong Learners ( hcll-boone.org ) and Watauga County Public Library.

Popcorn Provided! Bring your own refreshing beverage.

S.N.I.P.S of Watauga Humane Society Presents ‘Everything but the Kitchen Sink’, 3/17

