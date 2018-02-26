Today’s Email Announcements

Published Monday, February 26, 2018 at 1:31 pm

Weekly Events at Lost Province Brewing Company, 2/26- 3/10

Tuesday, 2/27/18- Beer 101 featuring Belgian Beers I.

Wednesday, 2/28/18-Trivia at 7 p.m.

Thursday, 3/1/18-$3 Thirsty Thursday and Open Mic Night with Charles Walker and Corgi at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, 3/2/18-Live Music: JJ Hipps and the Hideaways at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, 3/3/18-Live Music: Abigail Dowd Duo at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, 3/7/18-Trivia at 7 p.m.

Thursday, 3/8/18-$3 Thirsty Thursday and Live Music at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, 3/9/18-Live Music: Handlebar Betty at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, 3/10/18-Live Music: Strictly Strings at 7:30 p.m.

Watauga Humane Society Event: Saint Paw-trick’s Day, 3/15

2018 BRAHM Gala: An Evening in Venice, 6/23

BRAHM Gala (formerly Art Ball) is back again in 2018 with a new theme! Join us on Saturday, June 23rd for An Evening in Venice. This year’s Gala will follow the 2017 “moveable feast” model with dinner hosted by various Blowing Rock residents and museum patrons. Menus and details about each dinner party will be posted as the event draws closer.

An after-dinner party will be hosted at BRAHM featuring live music, dessert, and an open bar.

More info coming soon!

Watauga County Arts Council Vocal Music Scholarships Available

The Watauga County Arts Council is once again offering a grant and scholarship initiative designed to promote training in the vocal arts. In 2015 the Council developed the new funding program to encourage the art of singing in the High Country. These scholarships and grants are open to individuals of high school age, adult vocalists, vocal teachers, and schools.

The Arts Council’s scholarship award program was first developed in 1985 and for twenty years annually assisted local individuals in the pursuit of artistic training in a variety of disciplines. In subsequent years the program continued to provide scholarships for summer arts camp participants and, in 2013, was broadened to also include applicants of any age who needed financial assistance to participate in the Arts Council’s various tuition based programs and activities. This past year, three benefit concerts have been held to help raise funds to assist students specifically with the costs of music lessons.

In 2015 the Arts Council expanded its scholarship and grant program to include vocal music development and performance. Using funds raised through the annual “Celebrate Singing” event which is held in the late fall of each year, this initiative is designed to meet a need within the High Country community for the development of opportunities to support vocalists of all kinds. Applications for funding in the range of $100 to $500 will be considered.

The Arts Council will consider granting awards to individuals to attend workshops, as well as to vocal music teachers who wish to continue developing their skills, and to vocal music programs in schools to help expand or improve their offerings. Scholarship and grant application forms are available at the WCAC office at 377 Shadowline Drive in Boone, on their website at www.watauga-arts.org, and by email requests sent to wcac@watauga-arts.org. The application deadline is Monday, May 1st.

Funding for these scholarship programs is raised through special events and from designated donations. Donations to the scholarship fund of the Arts Council are always welcomed and encouraged and can be made online at www.watauga-arts.org or by mailing a check to 377 Shadowline Drive, Boone, NC. For more information on these and other programs, contact the Arts Council at 828-264-1789 or by email to wcac@watauga-arts.org.

