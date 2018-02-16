Today’s Email Announcements

Village Vision’s Second Annual Talent Couture, 2/23

Village Vision is back with Talent Couture 2018!  Join us for an entertaining night of Boone’s finest talent and fashion to benefit the Double Bucks program of Watauga County, helping to make fresh farm food accessible to everyone! The show will take place at The Local on Howard Street. The doors open at7:30pm and the show will begin promptly at 8:30pm. 
 
For more info visit our facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/200203737224354/
***Tickets are limited so please purchase in advance if possible!***
General admission $7 sold at the door only. This ticket includes some seated and some standing room… first come first serve.VIP $20 pre sale (copy and paste this link to purchase: http://www.brwia.org/news–announcements/talent-show-fundraiser-for-double-bucks ) , $25 at the door (if available). This ticket includes priority seating in front of the stage and a served dinner! The Local will be providing VIP meal options that feature local food items. Vegan, vegetarian, GF, and meat lovers options! For VIP tickets please arrive between 7:30-8pm for seating and ordering. The show begins promptly at 8:30pm.

 

The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club (WCRWC) Meeting, 2/28

The Watauga County Republican Women’s Club (WCRWC) will have its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, February 28th at the Sagebrush Steakhouse in Boone, NC. The meeting will begin at noon. All interested in furthering the Republican cause in The High Country are welcome to attend and are invited to join. Call 828-832-6864 for more information. The WCRWC meets the last Wednesday of each month. Should Watauga County schools close due to weather, we will not meet.

 
 
New Monthly Meditation Program at the Appalachian Regional Library
 Starting in February 2018, Watauga County Library in downtown Boone will be offering a program of meditation and visualization, “Inner-Peace: Meditation for a Healthy Mind.” Local residents of all ages can come and learn how to take charge of their mental well-being. The program will focus on teaching daily practices to calm the mind and wash away the daily stresses, using breath awareness exercises and relaxation techniques combined with guided creative visualizations. These are skills that the participants can learn and use on their own in their daily lives. 
Inner-Peace is a monthly meditation program held in the Meeting Room at the Watauga County Library taking place on the third Saturday of each month, from 3pm-4pm. The dates are: Feb 17thMar 17th,April 21st and May 19th with a different theme each time. It is hosted by Sophia Ojha Ensslin fromreflectionpond.com, a long-time meditator and writer on topics of training the mind, introspection and creating inner-peace. This series is part of the mental wellness initiative funded by ARL’s Good Neighbor Project: Maintaining and Managing Mental Health.
This program is helpful for anyone who wants to learn how to deal with tensions at home or stresses from the job. It can be used by students to better deal with the pressures of student life. It can help people better cope with loneliness, physical illness, depression, irritation, anger and can help increase a sense of compassion, kindness and love towards themselves and others. It is beneficial to all groups ranging from moms and dads, professionals, students, the elderly and anyone who is interested in taking care of their mental well-being. Meditation A Necessity Not A Luxury We, as a society, are re-learning how to take care of our minds after having focused, for centuries, primarily on the body. Our minds are our most important asset and keeping it healthy and nourished is no longer a luxury but a necessity.
 
If every single individual in Watauga and neighboring counties learned the art of taking care of their mind, with simple daily steps, imagine how much more selfconfidence, peace, productivity and helpful solutions we each could experience and contribute towards.
 
Taking a few minutes to meditate and visualize are powerful ways to wash away the mental anguish, hurt, irritations and anger that builds up in the course of the day ⏤ helping us live happier lives. 
More 
 
Where?
 At Watauga County Library, 140 Queen St, Boone, NC 28607 
 When?
Sat Feb 17th 3pm-4pm: Learning To Accept Yourself 
 
Sat Mar 17th 3pm-4pm: How To Love and Forgive Yourself 
 
Sat Apr 21st 3pm-4pm: Focussing The Mind On Kindness 
 
Sat May 19th 3pm-4pm: Letting Go Of Hurt and Pain 
 
 
The Appalachian Regional Library Received a Grant for ‘Cracked, Not Broken: Maintaining and Managing Mental Health’ Project

The Appalachian Regional Library received a Library Services and Technology Act grant for a project called “Cracked, Not Broken: Maintaining and Managing Mental Health”. The library believes that friendly and collaborative civic engagement around this topic is possible hence the grant has been named the “Good Neighbor Project”.

This series of programs will engage the community in reading a common book, in discussion, and in programming related to mental health issues. The title of the book that we are featuring is “Cracked, Not Broken” by Kevin Hines.

Kevin attempted suicide by jumping off of the Golden Gate Bridge and survived; he is now a sought out speaker who tells his story in the context of managing his mental health each day as he lives with bipolar disorder.

Pick up a book at the Watauga County Public Library.

Kevin will be coming to Boone United Methodist Church on Monday, April 16 at 6:30 pm. See the logo for other dates in the region.

The library has arranged a showing of his film “SUICIDE The Ripple Effect” on March 18 at 3 pm at the Regal Theater… but only if there are enough reservations booked by March 8 … please reserve your seat today by checking out the event on our website calendar at www.wataugacountylibrary.com  

The full event schedule is:

February

Youth

Saturday, February 17 at 11 am – Random Acts of Kindness Day * Family Story Time

Tuesday, February 20 at 11 am – Express Yourself with Music by Ms. Laura Donovan

Adults

Saturday, February 17, 3 pm – Meditation with Sophia Ojha

Sunday, February 18, 4 pm – Gentle Yoga with Sandra Diaz at Neighborhood Yoga

Tuesday, February 20, 9:30 am – Laugh-A Yoga with Karen Gross

March

Tuesday, March 13, 5:30 pm – “Healthy Hacks” with Holly Drake

Friday, March 16, 11:30 am -Yoga for Kids

Saturday, March 17, 3 pm – Mindfulness Meditation with Sophia Ojha

Sunday, March 18, 4 pm – Gentle Yoga with Sandra Diaz at Neighborhood Yoga

Sunday, March 18: Suicide: The Ripple Effect movie at the Regal in Boone on Sunday, Mar. 18 at 3 pm – Register from

link on our website calendar, www.arlibrary.org/watauga

Monday, March 19, 5:30 pm – “13 Reasons Why” with facilitated discussion by Kurt Michael, Appalachian State University

Department of Psychology

Wednesday, March 21, 3 pm – Talk Saves Lives with Betsy Rhodes

April

Friday, April 13, 11:30 am – Kids Yoga

Sunday, April 15, 4 pm – Gentle Yoga with Sandra Diaz at Neighborhood Yoga

Monday, April 16, 6:30 pm – Hear Kevin Hines, author of Cracked, Not Broken at Boone United Methodist Church,

New Market Boulevard, Boone

Saturday, April 21, 3 pm – Mindfulness Meditation with Sophia Ojha

Monday, April 23, 5:30 pm – “The Bridge” (2006), documentary movie (suicides at Golden Gate Bridge)

Friday, April 27, 10 am – Mental Health 101 with Ashley Cole, VAYA Health

Friday, April 27, 11:15 am – 1 pm -Suicide Prevention Training (Question, Persuade, Respond) with Ashley Cole, VAYA

Health

The link below has the listing of our programs related to mental health:

http://arlibrary.libguides.com/suicide_prevention

