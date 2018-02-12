Today’s Email Announcements

Published Monday, February 12, 2018 at 2:02 pm

American Pickers to Film in North Carolina

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team are excited to return to North Carolina! They plan to film episodes of the hit series American Pickers throughout your area.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique ‘picking’ on History. The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections or accumulations and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them. American Pickers is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure.

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos:

Send a message on facebook to @GotAPick, email americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.

Weekly Events at Lost Province Brewing Company, 2/12- 2/18

Short List

Tuesday, 2/13/18-Flights and Bites Mardi Gras Celebration with guest chef, Jason Parker.

Wednesday, 2/14/18-Trivia at 7pm.

Thursday, 2/15/18-$3 Thirsty Thursday and Live Music with Self-Help at 7:30pm.

Friday, 2/16/18-Live Music: Swing Guitars at 7:30pm.

Saturday, 2/17/18-Live Music: The Paper Crowns at 7:30pm.

Tuesday, 2/20/18- Cheap Date Night. Two pints, two side salads and a pizza for $25.

Wednesday, 2/21/18-Trivia at 7pm.

Thursday, 2/22/18-$3 Thirsty Thursday and Live Music at 7:30pm.

Friday, 2/23/18-Live Music: Dane Page at 7:30pm.

Saturday, 2/24/18-Live Music: Jane Kramer at 7:30pm.

Sunday, 2/25/18-Live Music: Flat Fives Jazz Quintet from 12pm-2pm.

In/Visible Theatre Volunteer Night, 2/13

Join us for our bi-weekly volunteer night at the In/Visible Theatre office, and you could be as ecstatic as the people in the above picture. Or at least, as confused as the dog.

We’ll make it easy for you! Join us for some fun and simple tasks, snacks, and to meet some other In/Visible friends.

In/Visible Volunteer night is this Tuesday from 5:15-7pm at the new In/Visible Theatre office at 130 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone. Go in the doors under the big green sign that reads, “Appalachian Enterprise Center,” and look for office 17, down the hall on your right.

Lees-McRae College Opens Career and Graduate School Fair to all High Country Residents, 2/20 BANNER ELK, N.C. — Come out and explore the opportunities here in the High Country during the annual Career and Graduate School Fair Tuesday, Feb. 20 from 1–4 p.m. in Evans Auditorium in the Cannon Student Center. The event is open to all college community members, the general public and local businesses. Students and the public can explore options for graduate school and internships as well as part-time and full-time jobs in the High Country region and beyond. The opportunity will give students the chance to practice networking, creating a strong first-impression and will expose them to connections they can use upon graduation. For students that plan to attend graduate school after their time at Lees-McRae, the fair will be a chance to learn about the application process and graduate-level courses. Businesses will have the benefit of educating both students and the community about their company, networking with other professionals in the area and becoming better acquainted with the academic achievements and career potential of Lees-McRae students. Recruiters and representatives from East Tennessee State University, Elk River Club, The Eseeola Lodge at Linville Golf Club, and CIS Abroad are among a list of companies and institutions planning to attend. Professional attire is required for entry. In addition, students attending are asked to bring their student identification card and several copies of their resume. Laura Pell, Director of Career Services, welcomes students to meet with her prior to review resumes and discuss other interview tips. Career Services is located in the Chaffee building nearest to the Dotti M. Shelton Learning Commons. Drop-in hours are every Tuesday and Thursday from 2–4 p.m. Employer set up is from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. If you are an employer who wishes to attend, click here to register >> Learn more about the Career and Graduate School Fair and view the list of employers and schools attending here >> Explore Career Services and how to schedule an appointment here >>

Related

Comments

comments