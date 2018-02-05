Today’s Email Announcements

Published Monday, February 5, 2018 at 1:32 pm

Watauga County Parks and Recreation Pickle Ball, Starting 2/14

Watauga County Parks and Recreation will offer Pickle Ball at Old Cove Creek Gym, 207 Dale Adams Rd, Sugar Grove, 28679 starting on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Monday and Wednesday 1 – 4 pm, $2 per day per person. 2 courts will be set up at the facility.

Dates scheduled so far:

Monday Wednesday

— 2/14

2/19 2/21

2/26 2/28

As we see how participation is, we will use our Facebook page to update the schedule.

The Scarlett O’Hara Complex, 2/15-18, 2/22-25

Performance dates: Feb 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24 @ 7:30 p.m. and Feb 18 & 25 @ 4:00 p.m.

th Street, North Wilkesboro. This adult comedy will be performed at Bleu Moon’s performance space at 216 9 Street, North Wilkesboro.

Limited seating available.***

The stage comedy, The Scarlett O’Hara Complex, returns by popular demand!

Pre-show music by Holden Bare will begin 45-minutes prior to each performance. You get two shows for the price of one!

Popcorn, Beer & Wine will be available for purchase (CASH ONLY)

***Tickets must be purchased in advance, and are sold for $15. Seating is limited.***

Show synopsis:

Southern “Black Widows”, Velma Barfield and Blanche Taylor Moore have been – or are – awaiting execution. Clara Harris ran her husband down in a hotel parking lot, and Lorena Bobbitt – well we all know THAT story. Libby Grant knows ALL of these stories and MORE because she has devoted so much of her time to watching the Investigation Discovery Channel. But now, in a region noted for sweltering heat and good Gin, a time bomb is ticking and another chauvinistic Southern male’s life may be in danger after one of Libby’s friends, Jenny McKenzie finds that her husband is trending on social media! Everyone has seen the texts and shocking photos… Fearing her friend my do “something stupid”, it’s up to Libby to convince her tight-knit circle of girlfriends that “Jenny ain’t right” and they must stop her before she ends up killing her husband instead of enduring small town divorce! The clock is ticking and Earl McKenzie is in danger of dying from The Scarlett O’Hara Complex.

Written and directed by Karen Reynolds, cast members are: Mary Frances/Tana Morrow, Libby/Brittany Daemer, Cat/Kathy Moffett, Claire/Sarah Martin, Jenny/Lisa Mitchell, Jack/Jordan Walker, Earl/Richard Shumate, Ethel Mae/Susan Ringo.

This comedy will keep you laughing from beginning to end! Don’t miss it.

Get your tickets today!

Arson Daily & Dr. Bacon at Boone Saloon, 2/16

Shakori Hills Grassroots Festival Presents Arson Daily & Dr. Bacon at Boone Saloon on Friday, February 16th. The two Boone-based rock bands reunite to play a hometown show for the first time in nearly a year for a highly anticipated concert featuring a tap takeover by Foothills Brewing Co.

Blue Ridge Energy Offers College Preparation Workshop to Local Students

Lenoir, NC (February 2, 2018) – Local high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors planning to pursue post-high school education can jumpstart the new year and their future college plans with an information-packed workshop coming soon.

Billed as Blue Ridge Energy’s first annual “Leadership Track Summit,” students and parents will be able to attend workshops designed to help students prepare for the college application process, learn helpful financial aid strategies, improve their college application essay writing skills, and improve their SAT/ACT testing.

The workshop is planned for Saturday, March 10, at Ashe County High School beginning at 8 a.m. and concluding at 5 p.m.

The Leadership Track has contracted with Scholarship Gold founder and professional college consultant Elizabeth Hartley to anchor the day-long workshop which also features a SAT/ACT Testing Prep Workshop from the Princeton Review and a financial aid expert leading a Financial Aid 101 workshop for parents.

Each student attending will receive a comprehensive College Success workbook to guide them through all aspects of college preparation, along with a gift bag and eligibility for door prizes. Lunch will be provided for all. The fee is just $50 per student and parents can attend for free. The Leadership Track is underwriting over $100 of the fee for students.

The Blue Ridge Energy Leadership Track is a unique leadership development program designed to help high school students build their college resume to increase their college acceptance and scholarship opportunities.

For more information and to sign up, please visit http://tinyurl.com/leadership4u or contact Grey Scheer, director of community relations for Blue Ridge Energy atgscheer@blueridgeenergy.com or 1-800-451-5474, ext. 3294. Participation is limited, so register before the deadline of March 1 to assure your opportunity.

Two Rivers Community School Presents Two Rivers Live at Center 45, 3/3

There will be a dinner and a silent auction on Saturday March 3, from 6 p.m.- 10 p.m.

The event will feature music by Nate Harris and Handlebar Betty

Catered by Stick Boy Kitchen and The Tapp Room

Auction with auctioneer Jesse Miller

$30 single / $50 couple in advance

$35 single / $55 couple at the door

Tickets can be purchased at the TRCS Facebook page.

Space is Limited – Adults Only – Casual Dress. This is a benefit for the mounain adventure program.

