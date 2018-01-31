Today’s Email Announcements

Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 1:34 pm

Informational Meeting for Extension Master Gardener Training Course, 2/1

(Thursday, February 1, 2018 from 9am – 10am at the Watauga Agricultural Conference Center)

Watauga County Cooperative Extension Service is excited to announce that it will be offering The Extension Master Gardener Training Course this spring. An informational meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb 1st, 2018 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. in the Agriculture Conference Center at 252 Poplar Grove Rd, Boone. Get more information about the program and learn how you can apply to participate. You do not need to register for the meeting. Snow date is Feb 6th, same time. If schools are cancelled, meeting will be cancelled.

As a course participant you will receive 40 + hours of training in subjects including botany, propagation, insects, diseases, weeds, fruits and vegetables, flowering plants, woody plants, native plants and landscape design. Both organic and traditional methods will be discussed. The program will include hands on activities, field trips, and guest speakers. After successfully completing your training, passing a final exam, and completing 40 hours in volunteer service, you will be certified as an Extension Master Gardener.

Contact Paige Patterson, Horticulture Agent at 828-264-3061 or paige_patterson@ncsu.edu if you have further questions.

A Gift of Candy Can Change a Life, 2/10 -2/11

The Mast General Stores in Valle Crucis and Boone are partnering with the Hunger and Health Coalition (HHC) this February 10 and 11 to restock the HHC food pantry. The annual Be a Sweetheart, Feed the Hungry campaign matches each pound of candy purchased at Mast Store with a $1 donation, which will provide five meals for someone in our community who is hungry.

Selecting a traditional gift of candy from the Mast Store this Valentine’s Day will give back to our community in heartwarming ways. Here’s what that thoughtful gift might do:

Provide healthy snacks for Head Start participants

Stock the Market with fresh produce & bread

Fill a box with food staples to feed a family for two weeks (1 in 3 clients are under age 18)

For each pound of bulk candy purchased, Mast Store donates $1. Through partnerships and community contributions, HHC is able to stretch $1 into five meals.

Guests can make a difference without a candy purchase. Change collection jars are at each register, so donating the change from your transaction can make a big impact on someone’s life.

Hunger does not discriminate and is not just an issue within the homeless community. In Watauga County, the HHC feeds about 2,500 people each month. Clients can also shop in the market to add fresh items their family will enjoy. There are many reasons an individual or a family turns to food security organizations for help – loss of a job, unexpected medical expenses, taking care of extended family members, etc. The HHC’s goal is compassion, help, and respect.

Like many non-profit organizations, the Hunger and Health Coalition relies on volunteers and donations for much of its success. There are opportunities to get involved on a personal or group level. Learn how to fight hunger in your community. Stop by the information table during the event or click over to the HHC website atwww.HungerandHealthCoalition.com.

Horn in the West Outdoor Drama Auditions, Feb. 3

The Juvenile Crime Prevention Council Public Service Announcement, Deadline 3/8

The Juvenile Crime Prevention Council (JCPC) has studied the risk factors and needs of Juvenile Court involved youth in this county and hereby publishes a Request for Proposals. The JCPC anticipates funds from the NC Department of Public Safety, Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice, Juvenile Community Programs section in the amount of $114,285 to fund programs to serve delinquent and at-risk youth for the state fiscal year 2018-2019 beginning on, or after, July 1, 2018. The use of these funds requires a local match of 30%. Please see the Watauga County website at www.wataugacounty.org for further details on the application process. Deadline for applications is March 8, 2018 at 4:00 PM.

